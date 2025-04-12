Forget The Stovetop, Here's Why Microwaving Your Oatmeal Is Actually The Best Way To Go

"I've found a 1:2 ratio works best for microwaved rolled oats — that's one part oats to two parts liquid," Marissa Stevens told us. "It's a bit less than you'd use on the stovetop because less evaporates." For your liquid, you can use water, but it will leave your oatmeal tasting pretty bland, even with mix-ins. Instead, try milk, especially plant-based varieties like almond or oat milk, as those will also increase the creaminess.

Next, Stevens said she uses a half cup of old-fashioned rolled oats with one cup of liquid (obviously you can multiply that ratio based on however much oatmeal you want to make). "Here's my exact method," she continued. "Microwave on high for [two] minutes, then let it stand for a minute before stirring." If your oatmeal becomes too thick, you can thin it by adding a splash of your liquid of choice. Alternatively, enhance the flavor and creaminess of your oats by using your favorite coffee creamer.

From there, you can dress the oatmeal up however you like. If you're used to flavored instant oatmeal, you'll probably want to sweeten it. You can use sugar, but you might instead try brown sugar, honey, maple syrup, or even a mashed banana or applesauce. You can also eat it as a savory dish, topping it with a fried egg or sliced avocado, parmesan cheese, crumbled bacon, caramelized onions — the list goes on. Oats are a blank canvas waiting for your creativity.