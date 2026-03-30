This Steakhouse Chain Makes Mouthwatering Filet Mignon, According To Customers

Just because a fine dining restaurant requires lots of bizarre etiquette rules does not necessarily mean it is any good. Nor are high prices necessarily indicators that a restaurant's food will be high quality. But there is a chain spread across nine states and Washington, D.C., with sumptuous interiors and beautifully curated menus that is actually worth the expensive steakhouse pricing, according to customers. If you have ever dined at one of Mastro's Restaurants, then you likely agree that its filet mignon is top-notch.

Mastro's sources its steaks from Wisconsin (except for its Kobe, which comes from Japan), which is home to more than 20,000 cattle farms. The chain's beef gets broiled, a technique similar to grilling, except that the heat cooks the steaks from above instead of below. Because the broiler is so hot, though, it can be easy to overcook the meat. However, Mastro's does not struggle with this; its cooks tend to render the perfect amount of pink in its filets every time, as numerous reviewers on the restaurant's New York City TripAdvisor page have mentioned, with one in particular calling this cut "masterful."

One reviewer on Mastro's New York City Google page jokingly posted, "I had a filet that I swear the [Lord Himself] made just for me," and gave the whole experience a 10 out of 10. Another mentioned how the filet was "seasoned and cooked perfectly; very tender."