The Best Way To Cook Pork Chops Isn't In A Pan Or The Oven
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It was almost a rite of passage for most of us as kids to experience mom's dried-out pork chops (and if she is a Boomer, they were likely also completely unseasoned and bland). For many, it likely instilled a deep distrust for that particular cut of meat, which has carried over into our adulthood. But we say that pork chops can be succulent, sizzling, and brimful of flavor — you just have to know the best way to cook them. As it happens, it isn't in a pan on the stove (shudder), in the oven (or on the grill, for that matter); it's using your air fryer.
Yes, your air fryer is the appliance you'll want to turn to when it's pork chop night. The high heat that circulates around the meat creates an even crust, while locking in moisture, so your chops come out the perfect combination of crisp on the outside, and marvelously tender on the inside (provided you don't overcook them).
Use a seasoning mix on the outside for extra flavor, and try starting your meat between 375 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit, for 12 to 15 minutes, flipping halfway through. It's all about finding a time and temperature combination that yields chops that you like — though as soon as an instant-read meat thermometer, like this highly-rated one from Alpha Grillers, reads 140 degrees, you'll want to take them out, and let them rest to come up to 145 degrees.
Cook up mouth-watering air fryer pork chops with these tips
The learning curve for making pork chops in your air fryer is pretty shallow, but some of these tips might help you perfect your technique on your first try. First up, the type of pork chop you use matters. It always pays to buy bone-in chops because they tend to be more flavorful — and slightly more forgiving – and if it's your first go at air frying them, you'll want a little cushion in case you leave them in a minute or two too long.
Also, you don't have to apply a seasoning mix to the chops, but it really does add a lot of flavor. To that end, if you do end up with a pro-seasoning stance, it can help to adhere it to the surface of the meat with some olive oil.
As for cooking the pork chops, you should lay them out in the basket in a single layer. If they're overlapping, then there are parts the heat won't reach, and therefore won't brown with the rest of the meat. If you can't fit them all in your basket at once, it's best to cook them in batches.