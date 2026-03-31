The Best Way To Cook Pork Chops Isn't In A Pan Or The Oven

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It was almost a rite of passage for most of us as kids to experience mom's dried-out pork chops (and if she is a Boomer, they were likely also completely unseasoned and bland). For many, it likely instilled a deep distrust for that particular cut of meat, which has carried over into our adulthood. But we say that pork chops can be succulent, sizzling, and brimful of flavor — you just have to know the best way to cook them. As it happens, it isn't in a pan on the stove (shudder), in the oven (or on the grill, for that matter); it's using your air fryer.

Yes, your air fryer is the appliance you'll want to turn to when it's pork chop night. The high heat that circulates around the meat creates an even crust, while locking in moisture, so your chops come out the perfect combination of crisp on the outside, and marvelously tender on the inside (provided you don't overcook them).

Use a seasoning mix on the outside for extra flavor, and try starting your meat between 375 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit, for 12 to 15 minutes, flipping halfway through. It's all about finding a time and temperature combination that yields chops that you like — though as soon as an instant-read meat thermometer, like this highly-rated one from Alpha Grillers, reads 140 degrees, you'll want to take them out, and let them rest to come up to 145 degrees.