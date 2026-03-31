This Legendary New Orleans Hot Dog Stand Has Been Serving Up Franks For 80 Years

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If you've ever wandered along a street in the French Quarter of New Orleans, you've likely seen a hot-dog-shaped food stand positioned on the corner. What you found was a Lucky Dog cart, one of the city's most iconic stops for a quick bite. Instead of the usual frankfurters most hot dog stands use, the company sells a combination of specially sized all-beef franks and Creole, alligator, and smoked sausages topped with onions, ketchup, Creole mustard, jalapenos, cheese, and more. Add in a nice steamed bun, and you've got an authentically tasty food stand experience.

The carts first appeared in the late 1940s — when two local brothers, Joe and Steve Loyacano, began the business. The concept of a fast, economical food option available after a night of drinking, when most other restaurants were closed, caught on in a big way. For 50 years, Lucky Dogs were the only sidewalk food stands permitted in the French Quarter, and seeing someone in a red-and-white striped shirt pushing their cart was (and is) common until the wee hours of the morning. Today, Lucky Dogs has some competition for late-night diners, but this famous hand-held treat doesn't show signs of going anywhere.