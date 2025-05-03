There's A More Flavorful Way To Cook Sausages On The Grill

There's nothing like grilling up some sausages on a beautiful day — but have you ever tried to smoke this tasty summertime staple using the same cooking vessel? While it can take some time to figure out, using your grill to smoke sausages is an easy way to evoke this intense flavor, while enjoying the convenience of your barbecue. We spoke to Daniel Henderson, head of product development (U.S. and Canada) for Wild Fork Foods, which offers over 35 sausage choices. This expert gave us the inside scoop on transforming your grill into a smoker for all your favorite banger varieties.

"You can cook sausages on both a wood-burning and a gas grill — the technique varies a bit to get the optimal flavor," Henderson told Food Republic. "Specifically, on a gas grill, you can use a smoke box, a pie pan, or a stainless-steel pan holding aluminum foil wrapped around the chips with a few holes for smoke release." Keep in mind that when you're cooking different types of protein, like turkey-based sausages, there may be some additional work involved. The expert recommended lowering the temperature and cook time when smoking leaner sausage — you can also moving them away from direct heat and even add a water pan to ensure they don't become dry.

Preparing your wood chips is also important when you attempt this cooking method (even if you're smoking meat on a stovetop). "When smoking sausages in general, always soak the chips for [up to] an hour to avoid quick burning and harsh smoke flavor/over smoking," Henderson said. "If you find the smoke is becoming too dense, you can adjust the air flow."