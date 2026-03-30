Marinate Grilled Chicken With This Nutty Sauce (And Never Look Back)

Grilled chicken is a classic, but it's only as good as its marinade. While options like yogurt are great for adding juiciness, some of the best flavors can come from less obvious choices. If you're into toasty, nutty notes, tahini is one to try.

Originating in the Middle East, tahini has been a staple sauce for thousands of years. This golden condiment is made by toasting sesame seeds until they develop a golden color, and then blending or grinding them in a neutral-flavored oil until they develop a smooth and creamy consistency. You'll most likely encounter it adding a rich texture to hummus or baba ganoush, as well as being a common addition to savory sauces and salad dressing recipes. Aside from being delicious, it's also nutrient-dense, packed with antioxidants, and loaded with plant-based proteins, making it a wonderful addition to your chicken marinade.

To create a tahini marinade, simply mix the tahini with your ingredients of choice. Be careful not to add too many liquid elements, as this can cause its smooth and creamy texture to turn more soupy — preventing it from clinging onto the chicken. To thicken things up, simply add more tahini or whisk in a dollop of Greek yogurt for extra body. Once the chicken is in the marinade, refrigerate it in a zip-lock bag for around two to four hours — this is especially important if you're using acidic ingredients, as prolonged exposure can cause the texture of the meat to turn to mush.