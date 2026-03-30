Zaxby's Fans Say This Order Hack Brings Back The Original Club Sandwich

Loving is risky, and loving a restaurant's specific dish or item is riskier still. You might enjoy what seems like a snack with staying power, only to discover one day that it has been removed from the menu, without so much as a warning. It has happened at Taco Bell (and yes, we have a list of discontinued items we desperately miss), as well as both Costco's food court and its aisles. And fast food chain Zaxby's has also been the site of this sad occurrence, particularly in 2022, when it released a new Signature Club Sandwich, while getting rid of the old, fan-favorite Club. Customers were up in arms over the switch-up, and while many lamented the change, some gathered their wits about them and figured out how to hack the menu and bring back the OG.

To do so, you'll order the Kickin Chicken Sandwich with no sauce, then add the bacon, American cheese, lettuce, and tomato. The Kickin Chicken Sandwich is an essential component; unlike the newer Signature Club, it still contains the three Chicken Fingerz that the old Club served up. Further, the Kickin Chicken also includes the Club's Texas Toast, instead of the Signature Club's bun. Now, when Zaxby's introduced the new Club, it was able to get rid of bulk mayo in the kitchens. However, the restaurants do carry mayo packets, so be sure to ask for them to make the perfect bite (and round out your meal with an order of fries and a huge honkin' soft drink, while you're at it).