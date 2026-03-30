Zaxby's Fans Say This Order Hack Brings Back The Original Club Sandwich
Loving is risky, and loving a restaurant's specific dish or item is riskier still. You might enjoy what seems like a snack with staying power, only to discover one day that it has been removed from the menu, without so much as a warning. It has happened at Taco Bell (and yes, we have a list of discontinued items we desperately miss), as well as both Costco's food court and its aisles. And fast food chain Zaxby's has also been the site of this sad occurrence, particularly in 2022, when it released a new Signature Club Sandwich, while getting rid of the old, fan-favorite Club. Customers were up in arms over the switch-up, and while many lamented the change, some gathered their wits about them and figured out how to hack the menu and bring back the OG.
To do so, you'll order the Kickin Chicken Sandwich with no sauce, then add the bacon, American cheese, lettuce, and tomato. The Kickin Chicken Sandwich is an essential component; unlike the newer Signature Club, it still contains the three Chicken Fingerz that the old Club served up. Further, the Kickin Chicken also includes the Club's Texas Toast, instead of the Signature Club's bun. Now, when Zaxby's introduced the new Club, it was able to get rid of bulk mayo in the kitchens. However, the restaurants do carry mayo packets, so be sure to ask for them to make the perfect bite (and round out your meal with an order of fries and a huge honkin' soft drink, while you're at it).
Why did Zaxby's get rid of the OG club sandwich in the first place?
It might seem strange that Zaxby's got rid of its original club sandwich when the fast food chain continues to carry (almost) all the ingredients used to make it. And while the chain hasn't expressed any formal reason why it nixed the OG club, we can hazard a few guesses. First up, Goldman Sachs actually acquired a majority stake in Zaxby's in late 2021, and it's quite common for any business to experience change-ups when new leadership takes the reins.
A new chicken patty was being tested on the Signature sandwich while the acquisition took place, and Zaxby's reported in March 2021 that it had received rave reviews. About a year later, the Great Club Sandwich Replacement began, and it makes sense that the same chicken filet patty that graced the other upgraded Signature sandwiches would also be used to fill the new Signature Club.
Taking away the bulk mayo and replacing it with Zax sauce further streamlined the sandwich-making process, while swapping out the Texas Toast for a bun would add even more coherence to the sandwich line-up. Apparently, though, all this change was for naught, because currently, the Signature Club does not appear on Zaxby's menu any longer.