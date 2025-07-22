Watch Out For This Red Flag When Trying A Local Coffee Shop

Getting your coffee from a local shop can be a more enjoyable experience than going to a big chain. Local cafés are built on a loyal following, and by supporting them, you're also propping up the local economy. On top of that, many of these shops source higher-quality, unique beans, often hand-selected with care by the owner. It can feel refreshing to break away from fast-paced chains, where maximizing profits can sometimes seem more important than a welcoming customer experience. So, how can you tell if a new café is worth becoming your regular spot? To find out, Food Republic spoke to Arda Barlas, owner of Boxx Coffee. His red flag? A disorganized bar and bad batch brew quality.

While many customers judge a café based on its espresso, Barlas suggested this isn't the most reliable metric. "Espresso is also finicky," he told us. And he has a point: There are plenty of mistakes one can make with espresso, and several factors can alter the taste of a shot, including temperature and the time of day! Instead, Barlas recommended focusing on the basics: "What matters more to me are bar organization and batch brew quality." To Barlas, a messy bar is more than just an eyesore; it's a reflection of deeper issues within the shop's operation. "I don't believe anyone can work efficiently in a cluttered space," he said. As for the batch brew? "Batch brew is the easiest element to keep consistently good," Barlas said. So if it's poor, the shop might not be right for you.