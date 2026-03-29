This Kitchen Habit Is Secretly Jamming Your Sink

Whether you're trying to wash dishes or drain your al dente pasta, one of the biggest hassles to encounter in the kitchen may be a sink that's slow to drain. You might think you're doing everything right, but pipes can easily get backed up, and there can be a multitude of reasons why. However, one of them may be somewhat surprising: fiber-packed veggies.

While fibrous vegetables may be good for cleaning out your internal plumbing, they can do the opposite when it comes to the kitchen kind. The likes of carrots and broccoli can wreak havoc on your pipes if you're tossing them into the garbage disposal, and you can be sure the term "okie-dokie artichokey" won't apply if you rinse the remains of that veg down the drain.

The reason why is twofold. Not only can the strands from those foods get caught up in your disposal, but if they do make their way through, they can get stuck in the pipes and cling to anything else you may be trying to wash away. The end result is a sticky situation that may leave you with a giant clog in your pipes and a sink full of water that's hanging around far longer than you want it to be.

Fortunately, the solution to this problem is easy. Either save and repurpose your veggie scraps, compost them, or toss them in the trash.