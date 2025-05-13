Debunking The Myth: Why It's Not Actually Safe To Put Eggshells In Your Disposal

There are many misconceptions and myths when it comes to that most finicky, convenient, and intimidating of kitchen appliances: the garbage disposal. "Run it with hot water" — actually, cold water is better for ensuring grease and fats don't melt and reform further in the pipes, causing clogs. "Use ice cubes to sharpen the blades" — while the idea of ice cubes sharpening the blades is a myth, they are actually good for cleaning the mechanism, similar to how ice cubes and kosher salt can clean stubborn coffee residue from travel mugs. One of the most prevailing myths about garbage disposals is that it's okay, or even beneficial, to put eggshells down them.

The enduring idea is that putting eggshells down the drain will keep the blades sharp and the machine running smoothly, but that's wrong for several reasons. The first reason is that, contrary to popular wisdom, garbage disposals don't actually have blades — at least, not in the conventional sense. Often, people imagine the blades of a blender or coffee grinder, but it's more accurate to imagine a cheese grater grinding the food into minuscule pieces that can safely go down the pipes.

The other reason is that eggshells not only fail to sharpen the blades, but also contain a thin membrane that anyone who has failed to crack an egg on the first try is undoubtedly familiar with. That membrane can get wrapped around a garbage disposal, causing it to clog and restrict movement.