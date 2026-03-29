Why This Chicken Chain Quietly Changed Its Recipe

For an establishment to be considered fast food, consistency is key. Subsequently, even a single tweak in a recipe can result in industry shockwaves. For instance, Arthur Treacher's swap from fried cod to pollock resulted in hundreds of outlet closures — while, conversely, Domino's 2009 pizza recipe redo helped improve business. In 2024, fried chicken giant Church's Texas Chicken quietly undertook such a recipe rework, too.

In response to slowing sales – accompanied by reports of bland-tasting poultry — the Atlanta-based company reverted to the initial 1952 recipe. The company implemented the change intentionally for an extra bold flavor, turning to a straightforward yet pungent seasoning of alliums mixed with salt and pepper. The chicken is marinated for an extra-long duration before going through a manual battering and double-breading process.

Aimed to create chicken with a more moist interior, yet crunchy and extra flavorful exterior, the resultant culinary experience has been seemingly popular, with a few fans claiming Church's is now better than its competitors. However, there's also a sprinkle of tasty storytelling at play. The move serves to reinforce the brand's original San Antonio roots, reaffirming a nostalgic Texan spin on fried chicken. In context with initiatives like the 2019 integration of Texas into the Church's Chicken name, it's a rework meant to sell an authentic narrative.