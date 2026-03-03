A Bigger McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Is Just A Simple Ordering Trick Away

Filet-O-Fish sandwiches from McDonald's inevitably become more popular during the season of Lent — when Catholics are forbidden from eating meat on Fridays, from Ash Wednesday until Easter — instead, they're encouraged to enjoy fish and seafood. After all, this sandwich was created specifically for Lent in the 1960s, and the curiously square-shaped Pollock patty is a surprisingly satisfying alternative to beef. Some people just can't get enough of the crisp fried fillet, and it's led McDonald's to actually put a Double Filet-O-Fish on its regular menu, for an additional $1.60 more than the single sandwich (prices may vary based on location, of course). If you really want to take your Filet-O-Fish to its most fish-packed limits, though, you can add an additional patty — yes, that would make it a triple Filet-O-Fish — for another $1.60.

If you're ordering at the drive-thru or in-person at the counter, it's easy enough to simply ask for an additional Pollock patty on your sandwich. If you're ordering through the app or at an in-restaurant kiosk, simply select Double Filet-O-Fish from the menu, then click the "Customize" button. Under the section for the fish patty, click the drop-down arrow and select the "2" button (it will also show what the additional charge will be for your location). Click on the yellow "Save Changes" button and then add your monster fish sandwich to your bag.