A Bigger McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Is Just A Simple Ordering Trick Away
Filet-O-Fish sandwiches from McDonald's inevitably become more popular during the season of Lent — when Catholics are forbidden from eating meat on Fridays, from Ash Wednesday until Easter — instead, they're encouraged to enjoy fish and seafood. After all, this sandwich was created specifically for Lent in the 1960s, and the curiously square-shaped Pollock patty is a surprisingly satisfying alternative to beef. Some people just can't get enough of the crisp fried fillet, and it's led McDonald's to actually put a Double Filet-O-Fish on its regular menu, for an additional $1.60 more than the single sandwich (prices may vary based on location, of course). If you really want to take your Filet-O-Fish to its most fish-packed limits, though, you can add an additional patty — yes, that would make it a triple Filet-O-Fish — for another $1.60.
If you're ordering at the drive-thru or in-person at the counter, it's easy enough to simply ask for an additional Pollock patty on your sandwich. If you're ordering through the app or at an in-restaurant kiosk, simply select Double Filet-O-Fish from the menu, then click the "Customize" button. Under the section for the fish patty, click the drop-down arrow and select the "2" button (it will also show what the additional charge will be for your location). Click on the yellow "Save Changes" button and then add your monster fish sandwich to your bag.
Don't forget to dress up your bigger Filet-O-Fish
More fish patty goodness can mean that you're left with less of the other flavors that come as part of the sandwich, such as the cheese and tartar sauce. Luckily, it's easy to also add more of those ingredients, and it will cost you an extra 49 cents for the sauce, and 59 cents for an additional slice of cheese (or $1.18 for two). If you like McDonald's cheese on the Filet-O-Fish, and you don't think it would overwhelm the flavor of the patties (as the chain itself does), you're in luck; by adding extra cheese to a triple, you'll likely earn yourself full pieces, rather than the halves that appear on single sandwiches.
You might also try adding pickle, shredded lettuce, or even tomato slices to your big bite; all of these can be piled on through the app. This might also be the time to try and branch out with different sauces, too. The tartar sauce is a classic pairing, but it can really liven things up (for your mouth) if you were to substitute Big Mac sauce instead. Unfortunately, you can't order it this way through the app, but you can make your triple sandwich in-app, add anything extra you want, and then ask for the condiment when you pull up to the drive-thru or head inside the restaurant to pick it up.