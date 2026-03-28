What Are The Coca-Cola Machine Cameras Actually Recording?

These days, seemingly everything includes a camera — your doorbell, your phone, your tablet. And they're out there in the world among us, too, whether it's in the drive-thru speaker box at your favorite fast food restaurant (yet another reason to turn off your wipers on rainy days), or traffic monitors that show you live feeds of busy thoroughfares in your city. One place you might not expect to find a camera is in a soda fountain, yet that is exactly where they have shown up, on some models of the Coca-Cola Freestyle machines, which came to market in 2009. The little dot where the camera points out appears centered near the top of the touchscreen, and it has people wondering what they're recording. As it turns out, while the cameras were tested in the late 2010s, public Freestyle cameras are recording nothing — yet.

Still, one must imagine that nothing that gets built into these machines, by this absolutely enormous corporation that owns the most popular brand of soda in the U.S., is an accident. And so an application for the patent for the Freestyle, which revealed that one possible function for the cameras might be to help gauge the user's feelings about the beverage they had dispensed. Since this patent was sought in 2018, it might be that the AI necessary to interpret human emotions in a meaningful way hadn't been developed at that time; it still isn't, quite. But as the years march on, and we grow closer to this achievement, Coca-Cola may end up putting those cameras to use yet.