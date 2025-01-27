Coca-Cola's Newest Flavor Takes Us Back To Last Summer

The new Coca-Cola Orange Cream flavor isn't intended to be a permanent addition to the Coke lineup, but the company intends to keep it available through at least the first quarter of 2026 (via The Minnesota Star Tribune). We've learned from past experience that any flavor of Coke might go at any time, however. In 2024, Coca-Cola added a new Spiced flavor that was supposed to be a permanent addition, but it was pulled from the company's product line just a few months after its debut.

Many other Coke flavors have come and gone over the years, including a bygone Coca-Cola Orange Vanilla that sounds not so different from the new Orange Cream. Orange Vanilla also featured red-orange packaging, much like the latest drink in the lineup, and was described as having a nostalgic Creamsicle taste. It was similarly released in February, albeit in 2019.

On the other hand, some Coke renditions really do hang in there to eventually become permanent. Coke Zero, Cherry Coke, and Diet Coke — a favorite of Karl Lagerfeld — are among the few lucky products to enter the market as new kids and achieve staying power. Will the new Orange Cream attain permanent residency? Only time will tell. To be on the safe side, we recommend trying it in an ice cream float, dirty soda, or just by the bottle sooner rather than later.