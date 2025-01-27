Coca-Cola's Newest Flavor Takes Us Back To Last Summer
If you're a Coca-Cola fan, get ready for a new addition to the soft drink family: Coca-Cola Orange Cream. This new offering follows on the heels of an orange cream craze in summer of 2024, with the throwback vibe of Creamsicles cropping up in food, drinks, and other products. Coke's latest flavor features the taste of the traditional cola infused with "refreshing orange and smooth, creamy vanilla flavors," per a PR notice sent to Food Republic. The company states that the new beverage was created to satisfy customer demand for that classic, nostalgic orange cream taste.
Touted as "a tasty, modern twist on iconic Coca-Cola and nostalgic Orange Cream in a new and delicious form," the flavor will debut in major retailers across the U.S. and Canada on February 10, 2025 (customers can also order some on the brand's website). The fruity soda will be available in 12-packs of 12-ounce cans, 10-packs of miniature cans, and 20-ounce glass bottles. A Zero Sugar version of the drink will also be available in the 12-ounce and 20-ounce sizes. Interested customers should hurry to try the drink as soon as it hits retail — as with many innovative Coke flavors, Orange Cream may only be available for a limited time.
Is Coca-Cola Orange Cream here to stay?
The new Coca-Cola Orange Cream flavor isn't intended to be a permanent addition to the Coke lineup, but the company intends to keep it available through at least the first quarter of 2026 (via The Minnesota Star Tribune). We've learned from past experience that any flavor of Coke might go at any time, however. In 2024, Coca-Cola added a new Spiced flavor that was supposed to be a permanent addition, but it was pulled from the company's product line just a few months after its debut.
Many other Coke flavors have come and gone over the years, including a bygone Coca-Cola Orange Vanilla that sounds not so different from the new Orange Cream. Orange Vanilla also featured red-orange packaging, much like the latest drink in the lineup, and was described as having a nostalgic Creamsicle taste. It was similarly released in February, albeit in 2019.
On the other hand, some Coke renditions really do hang in there to eventually become permanent. Coke Zero, Cherry Coke, and Diet Coke — a favorite of Karl Lagerfeld — are among the few lucky products to enter the market as new kids and achieve staying power. Will the new Orange Cream attain permanent residency? Only time will tell. To be on the safe side, we recommend trying it in an ice cream float, dirty soda, or just by the bottle sooner rather than later.