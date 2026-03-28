Why Rick Steves Urges Germanic Travelers Not To Tip With Coins

A trip to Europe should be fun, but poor tipping etiquette can quickly turn the locals against you. Fortunately, travel expert Rick Steves has got all your tipping queries covered, so you don't have to worry about an accidental faux pas. While tipping customs vary by country, in Germany and Austria, Steves advises against leaving coins on the table.

"[R]ather than leaving coins behind on the table (considered slightly rude), locals usually pay directly," Steves explained on his website. In Germanic countries, whether you're enjoying a traditional German breakfast or a wiener schnitzel, tipping by leaving your coins on the table is not a common practice. This can create a few issues. Your waiter might think you've forgotten them, leading to an awkward back-and-forth. They may also think you have just left behind small change for them to clean up. Instead of leaving coins, hand paper bills to the server directly with a verbal instruction of how much tip you'd like to pay. "For example, if paying for a €10 meal with a €20 bill, say[,] 'Eleven, please' ... while handing your money to the server," Steves advised.

Over in Europe, tipping is by no means expected, but it is an appreciated gesture. Waiters are typically paid a living wage, so they don't require tips to subsidise their income. On top of that, outside of Germany, many places include a service or cover charge that's added to the final bill. In some countries, you can also ask for the service charge to be removed if you feel the service was subpar.