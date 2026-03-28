Why Rick Steves Urges Germanic Travelers Not To Tip With Coins
A trip to Europe should be fun, but poor tipping etiquette can quickly turn the locals against you. Fortunately, travel expert Rick Steves has got all your tipping queries covered, so you don't have to worry about an accidental faux pas. While tipping customs vary by country, in Germany and Austria, Steves advises against leaving coins on the table.
"[R]ather than leaving coins behind on the table (considered slightly rude), locals usually pay directly," Steves explained on his website. In Germanic countries, whether you're enjoying a traditional German breakfast or a wiener schnitzel, tipping by leaving your coins on the table is not a common practice. This can create a few issues. Your waiter might think you've forgotten them, leading to an awkward back-and-forth. They may also think you have just left behind small change for them to clean up. Instead of leaving coins, hand paper bills to the server directly with a verbal instruction of how much tip you'd like to pay. "For example, if paying for a €10 meal with a €20 bill, say[,] 'Eleven, please' ... while handing your money to the server," Steves advised.
Over in Europe, tipping is by no means expected, but it is an appreciated gesture. Waiters are typically paid a living wage, so they don't require tips to subsidise their income. On top of that, outside of Germany, many places include a service or cover charge that's added to the final bill. In some countries, you can also ask for the service charge to be removed if you feel the service was subpar.
Other tipping etiquette to follow in Europe
Europe is a big continent, and tipping etiquette can vary from country to country. While Germanic waiters might be offended by leftover coins on the table, waiters in the United Kingdom or Italy wouldn't think twice about this. But while European nations might take different approaches toward tips, one thing they all have in common is their fair share of tourist traps.
On his website, Steves cautioned: "[S]ome restaurants — especially those in well-touristed areas in Germany and Austria — have added a 'Tip is not included' line, in English, to the bottom of the bill. This is misleading, as the prices on any menu in these countries do include service." Another thing to watch out for is waiters asking for a tip. This would never happen to a local, and if it did, it would not be a good look for the restaurant. If this happens to you, don't feel obligated to tip and politely decline.
Most of the time, tourist trap restaurants of this nature are located near famous landmarks, and they're pretty easy to spot, no matter what country you're in. Here are some red flags to look out for: big English-language menus, overly-friendly staff trying to grab your attention outside the entrance, and a clientele made up of mostly tourists. These places might look tempting, but chances are, you'll end up with a hefty bill and mediocre food. When visiting landmarks, the best thing to do is wander a bit further away from the tourist areas until you stumble upon a quieter spot that looks like it's frequented by locals — look for people queuing and speaking the local language. We guarantee that you'll have a much more satisfying meal at a much better price.