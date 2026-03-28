Air Fryers Vs Toaster Ovens: Which Appliance Is The Bigger Hit To Your Electricity Bill?

Stocking abundant countertop kitchen appliances is fun and all — until the electricity bill arrives. Aside from heavyweights, such as HVAC and water-heating, kitchen energy expenditure comprises a sizable portion of said bill. Even if you stick to simple dishes, such as avocado toast or a pan of chicken nuggets, it pays off to consider efficiency with a countertop oven. Two go-to candidates are the air fryer and toaster oven, but which one minimizes the electricity bill?

To put it succinctly, it's complicated. A toaster oven and air fryer both certainly beat out a conventional built-in oven, yet certain factors, including the precise model, device capacity, and cooking duration and settings, dictate energy usage more than just the countertop appliance type. So, before broadly contrasting the two devices, consider your intended cooking to optimize energy efficiency.

Do you often prepare several rounds of food for a crowd, or simply speedily brown food for a solo or two-person meal? Estimate the frequency of use, noting how your appliance usage incorporates into day-to-day routines. Not to mention, the precise prepared dish also impacts energy efficiency. You achieve optimal electricity bill savings by buying the most compact appliance, then using it for the shortest duration. That said, in general, air fryers can use a touch more electricity than toaster ovens.