Anthony Bourdain Called This Retro Buffet Chain A 'Judgement-Free Zone'

Sometimes it seems like there was no end to Anthony Bourdain's foodie knowledge, whether revealing why you should always follow the Grandma rule when eating abroad or why you should never order airplane food. The late chef is also remembered for his huge number of restaurant recommendations, many of which can be found in his hit TV series "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown." The groundbreaking show saw Bourdain traveling the world and immersing himself in local culture, from Antarctic research stations to the Congolese jungle. Occasionally, the show made a pit stop in the United States to showcase some local gems. One such spot was Sizzler, an iconic California-founded chain that Bourdain described as a "judgment-free zone."

Sizzler was featured in 2013 in Season 1, Episode 2 of "Parts Unknown," which saw Bourdain exploring Los Angeles' vibrant Asian food scene. Accompanied by actor and artist David Choe, this marked Bourdain's first (and much-anticipated) visit to the chain. Bourdain ordered a steak and enjoyed the complimentary cheese bread. But, of course, no visit to Sizzler is complete without a trip to the salad bar, which is where Bourdain was introduced to Choe's personal invention: the meatball taco — a hard taco shell filled with Italian-style meatballs, Mexican guacamole, and slathered with nacho cheese. To the food purist, this unholy fusion may look like an abomination, but to Bourdain, it represented the heart of Sizzler, which he described as a place where one can "explore incongruous combinations without shame or guilt ... because there are no snarkcologists at Sizzler."