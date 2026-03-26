Anthony Bourdain Called This Retro Buffet Chain A 'Judgement-Free Zone'
Sometimes it seems like there was no end to Anthony Bourdain's foodie knowledge, whether revealing why you should always follow the Grandma rule when eating abroad or why you should never order airplane food. The late chef is also remembered for his huge number of restaurant recommendations, many of which can be found in his hit TV series "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown." The groundbreaking show saw Bourdain traveling the world and immersing himself in local culture, from Antarctic research stations to the Congolese jungle. Occasionally, the show made a pit stop in the United States to showcase some local gems. One such spot was Sizzler, an iconic California-founded chain that Bourdain described as a "judgment-free zone."
@topcellitraveler
Replying to @grij_i0 Bourdain loved Dave Choe so much. This is one of my favorite scenes of all time. Classic Bourdain and Choe. ❤️🌮🥩#anthonybourdain #davidchoe #sizzler #meatballtaco
Sizzler was featured in 2013 in Season 1, Episode 2 of "Parts Unknown," which saw Bourdain exploring Los Angeles' vibrant Asian food scene. Accompanied by actor and artist David Choe, this marked Bourdain's first (and much-anticipated) visit to the chain. Bourdain ordered a steak and enjoyed the complimentary cheese bread. But, of course, no visit to Sizzler is complete without a trip to the salad bar, which is where Bourdain was introduced to Choe's personal invention: the meatball taco — a hard taco shell filled with Italian-style meatballs, Mexican guacamole, and slathered with nacho cheese. To the food purist, this unholy fusion may look like an abomination, but to Bourdain, it represented the heart of Sizzler, which he described as a place where one can "explore incongruous combinations without shame or guilt ... because there are no snarkcologists at Sizzler."
Sizzler offers a nostalgic, judgment-free dining experience
Founded in 1958 in Culver City, California, by Del and Helen Johnson, Sizzler is known to be an affordable and family-friendly spot. Despite the purpose of the "Parts Unknown" episode being to highlight the Asian food scene in Los Angeles, David Choe chose to take Bourdain to this chain, as it represented a special-occasion destination for many Korean Americans living in the city. While some believe the steakhouse flops more than it sizzles these days, there are still many Sizzler locations all over California and the United States. But if you want to eat at the same spot as Bourdain, just head on down to the 400 South Vermont Avenue location in Koreatown.
Eating at Sizzler is a unique experience. When you enter, you order with a cashier, where you can get made-to-order dishes such as steak, seafood, burgers, and chicken. If you want to get a steak like Bourdain, there are three options to choose from: ribeye, New York strip, and the tri-tip sirloin (its signature steak). Or, if you don't fancy a main, you can pay $19.99 for all-you-can-eat access to its salad bar. Alongside prepared salads, you can find things like soup, wings, and pasta on offer. How you traverse it is up to you. You could stick to the classics, like a standard plate of nachos, but there's nothing stopping you from going all out and whipping up your own creations like Choe's meatball taco — like Bourdain said, no one will judge you. Once you've got your food sorted, round things off with an ice-cold beer.