Why Anthony Bourdain Wouldn't Dare Eat Airplane Food
The late Anthony Bourdain held steadfast opinions on many things: don't order the fish on a Monday, always follow the Grandma rule when eating abroad, and never ask for your meat well done. He also ate virtually everything, from simple street tacos to more adventurous delicacies like pig's blood soup or unwashed warthog anus, but that doesn't mean he lacked discernment. In fact, there were several foods Anthony Bourdain openly despised. Among these was one single category: airplane food.
Let's face it, airplane food isn't exactly known for being top tier, and when asked by Bon Appétit if he ever ate it, Bourdain replied: "Never. No one has ever felt better after eating plane food. I think people only eat it because they're bored. I don't eat on planes. I like to arrive hungry." This brief fast worked for him, and he added that the first thing he did when he got to a new city was to "go to the central market, very early in the morning" to check out what was in season.
Unless you're flying first class on an airline that takes real pride in its food, chances are your meal up in the air won't surpass expectations. Even on long-haul flights, Bourdain still steered clear of the in-house options. "For a super-long flight, I'd order cheese and s*** load of port," he said. "I'd eat some cheese and drink myself stupid."
Cabin pressure affects taste and digestion
If you agree with Anthony Bourdain's stance on skipping airplane food, it could be because you find it generally unappetizing or bland. Conditions on a plane, such as low humidity and cabin pressure, can dull our sense of taste, making normal meals taste bland at 30,000 feet. This leads airlines to increase the use of umami and savory elements to improve the overall flavor profile.
Like taste perception, digestion is also affected by cabin pressure and reduced oxygen levels. The discomfort and bloating you experience even has a name: jet belly. To help avoid it, experts recommend opting for lighter meals, staying hydrated, and moving around as much as possible to stimulate digestion.
Bringing your own food on a plane won't solve jet belly or the dulled sense of taste, but it does guarantee a meal you actually enjoy — though it may come at a cost. Bourdain, who loved Joe's BBQ from Kansas City, once brought the restaurant's barbecue onto a flight. "The look of pure loathing on everyone's faces as I gnawed on my ribs — I wouldn't care to repeat it," he told Bon Appétit. If public judgment makes you uneasy, it might be wise to pack a less conspicuous meal.