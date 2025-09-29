Why Anthony Bourdain Wouldn't Dare Eat Airplane Food

The late Anthony Bourdain held steadfast opinions on many things: don't order the fish on a Monday, always follow the Grandma rule when eating abroad, and never ask for your meat well done. He also ate virtually everything, from simple street tacos to more adventurous delicacies like pig's blood soup or unwashed warthog anus, but that doesn't mean he lacked discernment. In fact, there were several foods Anthony Bourdain openly despised. Among these was one single category: airplane food.

Let's face it, airplane food isn't exactly known for being top tier, and when asked by Bon Appétit if he ever ate it, Bourdain replied: "Never. No one has ever felt better after eating plane food. I think people only eat it because they're bored. I don't eat on planes. I like to arrive hungry." This brief fast worked for him, and he added that the first thing he did when he got to a new city was to "go to the central market, very early in the morning" to check out what was in season.

Unless you're flying first class on an airline that takes real pride in its food, chances are your meal up in the air won't surpass expectations. Even on long-haul flights, Bourdain still steered clear of the in-house options. "For a super-long flight, I'd order cheese and s*** load of port," he said. "I'd eat some cheese and drink myself stupid."