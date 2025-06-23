The Casual Chain Steakhouse That Flops More Than Sizzles
Steakhouses are a major pillar of American cuisine. In fact, they're so ingrained in U.S. dining culture that there's even a difference in how people order their steaks on the East Coast versus the West Coast. That's why Food Republic made a list of the best and worst steakhouse chains in the U.S. — and found that Sizzler is one of the worst. The selling point of the restaurant chain is its casual dining at an affordable price point. While it has stayed true to that affordability, we ranked Sizzler poorly because its food quality seems to be as low as its prices.
Of course, the chain's main draw is steak, with ribeye, New York strip, and tri-tip sirloin on the menu, along with a variety of combos. The thing is, according to reviews, Sizzler's steak leaves much to be desired. One Yelp review even referred to the steaks at Sizzler as "an absolute nightmare." Not exactly what you want to hear about a steakhouse. People tend to have much nicer things to say about the other offerings, like the unlimited salad bar, the brunch buffet, and even the wings — which one Redditor called "underrated."
Sizzler's fall from grace
Despite Sizzler being around since the 1950s, it seems to have fallen from grace. In its heyday in the '70s, Sizzler was the go-to restaurant for family celebrations like birthdays, graduations, and post-church meals. Now, it seems more like the place you'd go with someone you might hate.
If you're looking for an amazing meal, we suggest checking out Fogo de Chão, the Brazilian steakhouse we ranked highly for its exceptional meats and truly delicious unlimited salad bar. For a more traditional American steakhouse experience, Smith & Wollensky also earned high marks in our rankings — it's not the cheapest option, but the food quality is exceptional and the customer service is phenomenal.
Sizzler seemed like it was headed for closure when it filed for bankruptcy in 2020. But in the years since, the chain has opened new locations and renovated older ones. It appears to be poised for a major comeback, though the verdict is still out on whether the new paint and rebrand will translate into improved food quality.