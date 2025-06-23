The Casual Chain Steakhouse That Flops More Than Sizzles

Steakhouses are a major pillar of American cuisine. In fact, they're so ingrained in U.S. dining culture that there's even a difference in how people order their steaks on the East Coast versus the West Coast. That's why Food Republic made a list of the best and worst steakhouse chains in the U.S. — and found that Sizzler is one of the worst. The selling point of the restaurant chain is its casual dining at an affordable price point. While it has stayed true to that affordability, we ranked Sizzler poorly because its food quality seems to be as low as its prices.

Of course, the chain's main draw is steak, with ribeye, New York strip, and tri-tip sirloin on the menu, along with a variety of combos. The thing is, according to reviews, Sizzler's steak leaves much to be desired. One Yelp review even referred to the steaks at Sizzler as "an absolute nightmare." Not exactly what you want to hear about a steakhouse. People tend to have much nicer things to say about the other offerings, like the unlimited salad bar, the brunch buffet, and even the wings — which one Redditor called "underrated."