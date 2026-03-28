Paul Newman Drank Over 3,500 Beers In A Year – Here's His Favorite Brand

Paul Newman was a major movie star, and thanks to movie magic, he did not, in fact, eat all 50 eggs while filming "Cool Hand Luke." He was also an outspoken humanitarian and philanthropist; he famously founded the Newman's Own food brand, which started with salad dressings before expanding to other products, like frozen pizza (which nabbed a high spot on Food Republic's ranked list). Proceeds from Newman's Own go 100% to charitable causes. But there was a real person behind all the Hollywood glamour and do-gooding — and that person liked a drink. He once said that he downed at least 10 beers a day; multiply that by 365 days in a year and you have 3,650, and his brand of choice was none other than St. Pauli Girl (via Town & Country).

St. Pauli Girl, or just St. Pauli's for short, was his drink du jour for Christmas 1968, and he told the magazine it was his favorite for every non-Yule-related day, too. His love affair with this adult beverage spanned decades. In 1981, well into his 50s, he was photographed doing what looks to be quadruple-fisting bottles of St. Pauli's (ID provided by a commenter with 52 upvotes on Reddit), though whether he was just getting started on his 10, in the middle, or finishing for the day, we'll never know.