Does The Paul Newman 50 Hard-Boiled Eggs Rumor Hold Any Water?
The late Paul Newman, known almost as much for his brand Newman's Own as for being a method actor, was subject to many rumors, as all Hollywood stars are. One such rumor? That he ate 50 eggs, all for dedication to a specific role. In the movie "Cool Hand Luke," Newman played the titular character. The movie revolves around a petty criminal who makes a name for himself in prison by being rebellious, and one way he shows his, ahem, toughness is by eating (you guessed it) 50 eggs in an hour.
Now, something to keep in mind is that eggs are the gold standard of protein. On average, a medium-sized one delivers about 6 grams of the highly filling macronutrient. Assuming he ate 50 medium eggs, that would be 300 grams of protein in one go. Yowza! Newman was dedicated to his craft, and being a method actor involves getting as close to one's character as possible by infusing it with one's own experiences. So, many have naturally assumed he truly committed to the task to fully embody his role.
Let's put the rumor to rest: King Cool himself did not, in fact, eat 50 eggs. He spat them out during filming and, with the power of seamless cutting, was able to give the illusion that he swallowed each bite.
Is it physically possible to eat 50 eggs at once?
Let's dive right into it: Is it even physically possible for a single stomach to simultaneously hold 50 medium-sized eggs? When completely empty, the stomach is small — roughly as big as your closed fist. It can then expand more than 75 times its shrunken size to hold about 4 liters of liquids and solids. That is, however, the max. On average, we usually only have 1 or 1.5 liters in there, which is roughly 5 cups. Stretch that to the absolute capacity, and you have just a hair under 17 cups.
To put the volume into perspective, 50 eggs would total roughly 10 cups of food. It is theoretically possible to consume that amount in, say, an hour. But, honestly, at what price? You would likely have to eat them plain — no spinach and oven-roasted tomato omelets or cheesy farm egg breakfast pizzas here, as that might put too much mass in there.
We've established it could physically fit, but what about the level of protein? The average adult should have around 0.36 grams per pound of body weight a day. Your body will convert the extra into calories, but too much protein also puts kidneys into a temporary state of hyperfiltration; furthermore, that much cholesterol and saturated fat might not be great for your heart. It's probably for the best that Paul Newman spat them out between takes.