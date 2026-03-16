Does The Paul Newman 50 Hard-Boiled Eggs Rumor Hold Any Water?

The late Paul Newman, known almost as much for his brand Newman's Own as for being a method actor, was subject to many rumors, as all Hollywood stars are. One such rumor? That he ate 50 eggs, all for dedication to a specific role. In the movie "Cool Hand Luke," Newman played the titular character. The movie revolves around a petty criminal who makes a name for himself in prison by being rebellious, and one way he shows his, ahem, toughness is by eating (you guessed it) 50 eggs in an hour.

Now, something to keep in mind is that eggs are the gold standard of protein. On average, a medium-sized one delivers about 6 grams of the highly filling macronutrient. Assuming he ate 50 medium eggs, that would be 300 grams of protein in one go. Yowza! Newman was dedicated to his craft, and being a method actor involves getting as close to one's character as possible by infusing it with one's own experiences. So, many have naturally assumed he truly committed to the task to fully embody his role.

Let's put the rumor to rest: King Cool himself did not, in fact, eat 50 eggs. He spat them out during filming and, with the power of seamless cutting, was able to give the illusion that he swallowed each bite.