The Forgotten Johnny Cash Fast Food Chain Jingle That Came Out In The 1990s

Legendary country music star Johnny Cash was known for many things. Lesser among them was that the singer promoted a fair number of products in his day. Many have forgotten that, among the various commercials the star and/or his music appeared in over the years, the Man in Black once sang a jingle for America's largest Mexican chain restaurant, Taco Bell.

The TV spot debuted in 1992, with the crooner appearing in front of desert backdrops to sing about how no one offered more choices than Taco Bell "for just a little cash." Various Taco Bell menu items flashed on the screen as the jingle played, followed by long-forgotten prices — unheard of in today's inflation-plagued economy — like $0.59, $0.79, and $0.99. While Taco Bell remains relatively affordable, it certainly no longer offers $0.59 value menu items.

While it's not clear whether Cash wrote the jingle himself, it certainly reflected the singer's iconic style. A rhythm-based melody, reminiscent of the signature sound generated by the star and his band, the Tennessee Three, underscored the lyrics as Cash urged viewers to explore the chain's value menu.