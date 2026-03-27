The Forgotten Johnny Cash Fast Food Chain Jingle That Came Out In The 1990s
Legendary country music star Johnny Cash was known for many things. Lesser among them was that the singer promoted a fair number of products in his day. Many have forgotten that, among the various commercials the star and/or his music appeared in over the years, the Man in Black once sang a jingle for America's largest Mexican chain restaurant, Taco Bell.
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The TV spot debuted in 1992, with the crooner appearing in front of desert backdrops to sing about how no one offered more choices than Taco Bell "for just a little cash." Various Taco Bell menu items flashed on the screen as the jingle played, followed by long-forgotten prices — unheard of in today's inflation-plagued economy — like $0.59, $0.79, and $0.99. While Taco Bell remains relatively affordable, it certainly no longer offers $0.59 value menu items.
While it's not clear whether Cash wrote the jingle himself, it certainly reflected the singer's iconic style. A rhythm-based melody, reminiscent of the signature sound generated by the star and his band, the Tennessee Three, underscored the lyrics as Cash urged viewers to explore the chain's value menu.
Other brands Johnny Cash endorsed
Interestingly, Johnny Cash wasn't the only old-school country star to promote Taco Bell's food. His fellow country music outlaw, Willie Nelson, strapped on his guitar in 1991 to tell consumers about the new steak-based menu items at Taco Bell. Nelson's song didn't mention the odd texture of Taco Bell's steak — a result of the additive carrageenan — but then again, that's a notoriously difficult word to rhyme.
Though Cash was a dedicated home cook with tastes that were deeply rooted in his Arkansas upbringing, the Taco Bell ad was one of the rare occasions when he endorsed a food product. He also once did a commercial for Southern Maid Donuts, but otherwise it seems the artist stuck to lending his voice and songs to other types of brands and merchandise.
In the 1970s, he sang a very "Folsom Prison Blues"-esque tune to promote the Lionel company's Trains n' Truckin' model train set. In the '80s, he became a spokesman for a financial institution called Canada Trust, promoting ATMs called JohnnyCash machines. He sang and voiced commercials for Standard Gasoline, Amoco, Nissan, STP Oil Treatment, and more.
Following Cash's death in 2003, the country great's work has continued to be posthumously used to promote various labels, goods, and ideas. However, not all of the commercial usages of his work and likeness are authorized. In 2025, the Johnny Cash estate sued Coca-Cola for hiring a tribute artist to imitate the singer in a commercial, failing to gain permission from the estate or provide compensation for mimicking the star's voice.