How To Transform Bologna Into A Mouthwatering Burger
Sure, a perfect juicy all-beef burger hits the spot, but don't overlook the delights of other proteins, too. For instance, consider using bologna to craft a mouth-watering sandwich with a Southern twist. The cured meat product readily infuses both seasonings and a charred crust, crafting a meaty filling with an appeal distinct from the original.
Best of all, transforming bologna into a burger is effortless — perhaps even easier than with raw beef. The cured meat already comes in the ideal cylindrical shape, meaning you simply need to slice it for ideal burger dimensions. The resulting burger thickness is malleable, with height ranging from half an inch to a full inch, depending on preference and recipe.
Such adaptability extends to the preparation, too. You can throw it onto the grill, generating aesthetic sear marks while imbuing a smoky flavor. Alternatively, fry bologna for your sandwiches, lending the burger a crispy textural element. Finally, for a more casual approach, there's nothing wrong with a quick pan-sear. Toast the buns alongside the meat, then layer on classic burger fixings like cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, as well as desired condiments like ketchup, mayo, and mustard — it's a riff you'll turn to often.
Delicious bologna burger fillings
By way of its simple preparation and compact shape, bologna pairs with a wide array of accouterments. Classic Southern-style renditions go for a pimento cheese combo, using the lightly-spiced, gooey delights of dairy to dress up the sandwich. Especially if you craft a delicious homemade pimento cheese recipe, it's an effective one-two punch that doesn't need further modifications.
Alternatively, remember the key difference between bologna and hot dogs comes down to the shape, so you can think in terms of glizzy garnishes, too. For instance, you could reach for everything that goes on a Chicago hot dog – mustard, onions, tomatoes, pickled vegetables, and all to complete your burger build. For other vegetable flavors, go with pickled red cabbage or perhaps giardiniera for an Italian-American touch.
To lend a pleasantly fluffy element, cooks often layer in an omelet, the eggs serving as a perfect complement to the salty bologna. You could even batter the bologna and then fry it, creating a crispy texture that goes perfectly with barbecue sauce. To craft an extra-meaty rendition, pair the bologna with beef patties. The cured meat integrates into the dish, stress-free, making it a filling to remember.