Sure, a perfect juicy all-beef burger hits the spot, but don't overlook the delights of other proteins, too. For instance, consider using bologna to craft a mouth-watering sandwich with a Southern twist. The cured meat product readily infuses both seasonings and a charred crust, crafting a meaty filling with an appeal distinct from the original.

Best of all, transforming bologna into a burger is effortless — perhaps even easier than with raw beef. The cured meat already comes in the ideal cylindrical shape, meaning you simply need to slice it for ideal burger dimensions. The resulting burger thickness is malleable, with height ranging from half an inch to a full inch, depending on preference and recipe.

Such adaptability extends to the preparation, too. You can throw it onto the grill, generating aesthetic sear marks while imbuing a smoky flavor. Alternatively, fry bologna for your sandwiches, lending the burger a crispy textural element. Finally, for a more casual approach, there's nothing wrong with a quick pan-sear. Toast the buns alongside the meat, then layer on classic burger fixings like cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, as well as desired condiments like ketchup, mayo, and mustard — it's a riff you'll turn to often.