This Dollar Tree Find Keeps Food Warm Or Frozen For Hours For Only $1.25
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you're looking to keep your groceries intact or want to avoid mistakes that could ruin your picnic, a lot of insulated carriers can be bulky and expensive. Fortunately, a quick trip to Dollar Tree gets you one of the best options available for barely more than a buck.
Hot/Cold Thermal Bags are just insulated enough to maintain food temperature, but not so thick that they'll take up a bunch of room. Plus, if you don't use all of their space, they're easy to fold or roll, making storage a breeze. This is thanks to their foil-lined material, something that's both flexible but still pretty insulating. It works similarly to using pans to keep food cold at a cookout, capitalizing on foil's thermally reflective properties to simply bounce away most outside temperatures. However, unlike pans, they're far easier to wash and maintain, but still cheap enough that you can simply toss them out without feeling too bad about it.
Still, they're a touch on the delicate side, so you'll want to avoid putting them in the dishwasher. Detergent can be a bit harsh on delicate materials, and the intense heat of the drying cycle might cause it to warp. Instead, simply squeeze in some dish soap and give it a good scrubbing in your sink.
Tips on using Hot/Cold Thermal Bags
While these bags are reusable and convenient, maintaining the temperature of your food is important to prevent the growth of harmful pathogens. Bacteria, in particular, tend to reproduce quickly in the danger zone — between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, so taking extra steps to ensure your food doesn't reach this point guarantees your new container's effectiveness.
While not strictly required, you might want to include some ice or frozen packs when storing cold items. An hour or two in the bag shouldn't present any issues, but any longer, or when exposed to especially hot temperatures like in the sun at the beach, you start running the risk of your food warming up unnecessarily. It may also help to put your bag in the fridge or freezer an hour before packing it, guaranteeing everything sits in the coldest, but still travel-friendly, environment possible.
At home, things like ovens set to low or slow cookers are useful when you want to maintain a high temperature. Unfortunately, adding heat to a thermal bag is a bit more of a challenge. However, just like chilling your bag before packing cold items, adding some reusable warming packs when storing hot food can help quite a bit. While they're not a steady, slow trickle of heat, they do warm the environment enough to help when driving long distances or keeping hot food in cold conditions, like outdoors during the winter.