This Dollar Tree Find Keeps Food Warm Or Frozen For Hours For Only $1.25

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Whether you're looking to keep your groceries intact or want to avoid mistakes that could ruin your picnic, a lot of insulated carriers can be bulky and expensive. Fortunately, a quick trip to Dollar Tree gets you one of the best options available for barely more than a buck.

Hot/Cold Thermal Bags are just insulated enough to maintain food temperature, but not so thick that they'll take up a bunch of room. Plus, if you don't use all of their space, they're easy to fold or roll, making storage a breeze. This is thanks to their foil-lined material, something that's both flexible but still pretty insulating. It works similarly to using pans to keep food cold at a cookout, capitalizing on foil's thermally reflective properties to simply bounce away most outside temperatures. However, unlike pans, they're far easier to wash and maintain, but still cheap enough that you can simply toss them out without feeling too bad about it.

Still, they're a touch on the delicate side, so you'll want to avoid putting them in the dishwasher. Detergent can be a bit harsh on delicate materials, and the intense heat of the drying cycle might cause it to warp. Instead, simply squeeze in some dish soap and give it a good scrubbing in your sink.