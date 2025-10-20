This Underrated Grain Has More Fiber Than Oatmeal (And Works Great In Smoothies)

Smoothies are a convenient, no-cook breakfast option that many people reach for, as they allow blending a variety of ingredients into one drink for maximum health benefits (while remaining super tasty). Most often, smoothies feature fruit, but for a well-balanced meal, you need a variety of nutrients beyond that. To combat this common dietary downfall, try incorporating barley into your next smoothie. Since Americans do not get enough fiber, this grain is the perfect solution. To effectively add it to your next drink, you first have to cook it. (Just make sure to cook the barley properly so it doesn't taste terrible.)

Once cooked and cooled, store it in the fridge for up to 5 days in an airtight container, making it perfect for meal prepping so you can add a scoop into a quick morning smoothie rather than cooking it fresh. If you're considering meal prepping in bulk, you can also freeze the cooked grains for up to one month. Just make sure to individually pre-portion the amount you want in each smoothie before freezing (like a smoothie freezer pack), so you can pop them in completely frozen with your other ingredients, which imparts some extra iciness for a refreshing drink.