This Underrated Grain Has More Fiber Than Oatmeal (And Works Great In Smoothies)
Smoothies are a convenient, no-cook breakfast option that many people reach for, as they allow blending a variety of ingredients into one drink for maximum health benefits (while remaining super tasty). Most often, smoothies feature fruit, but for a well-balanced meal, you need a variety of nutrients beyond that. To combat this common dietary downfall, try incorporating barley into your next smoothie. Since Americans do not get enough fiber, this grain is the perfect solution. To effectively add it to your next drink, you first have to cook it. (Just make sure to cook the barley properly so it doesn't taste terrible.)
Once cooked and cooled, store it in the fridge for up to 5 days in an airtight container, making it perfect for meal prepping so you can add a scoop into a quick morning smoothie rather than cooking it fresh. If you're considering meal prepping in bulk, you can also freeze the cooked grains for up to one month. Just make sure to individually pre-portion the amount you want in each smoothie before freezing (like a smoothie freezer pack), so you can pop them in completely frozen with your other ingredients, which imparts some extra iciness for a refreshing drink.
More ways to incorporate barley into your smoothies and different recipes
Nutritionally speaking, one cup of pearled barley contains a whopping six grams of fiber, whereas other common grains, like oats, only have four. Since, on average, most adults need between 25 and 30 grams of dietary fiber from natural food sources, incorporating a serving of barley is a great addition to reach fiber goals without heavily altering the taste of your next blended drink. Since barley has mild nutty flavors, it actually pairs really well in drinks that contain nut butters, such as an almond butter banana smoothie.
While this banana nut smoothie sounds delish, try to expand your horizons by incorporating the barley into other variations. Try a peanut butter and chocolate version using a chocolate-flavored protein powder and your favorite PB spread, where the grains directly complement the peanut butter's savory taste. Alternatively, if your primary concern is meeting fiber goals, consider creating a blended drink with high-fiber fruits and barley, like frozen raspberries and strawberries, or this super fruity raspberry peach smoothie to double down and boost your fiber intake. For a luxe idea, make a spin on the viral Dubai chocolate bar by combining pistachios (which also have 3 grams of fiber per ounce) with cocoa powder, Greek yogurt, and banana, because who wouldn't want a fudgy, fragrant dessert like a smoothie, with lots of fiber, for breakfast?