Upgrade Your Bubble Tea With One Herbaceous Ingredient

Bubble tea is a drink that needs no introduction. This delicious Taiwanese beverage has taken the world by storm in recent years. A classic bubble tea consists of a sweet milk tea base accompanied by the famous tapioca balls, or "boba" — chewy black orbs of starchy loveliness. For most people, the tapioca balls are the stars of the show. Their unique texture and subtle flavor are what make the bubble tea drinking experience so relishing. If you are a dedicated boba lover and want to expand your bubble tea horizons, have a go at replacing those tapioca balls with this one simple ingredient: basil seeds!

Basil seeds serve as an excellent replacement for tapioca balls because they can mimic its chewy, jelly-like texture. This is because when the seeds are placed in water, they form a gelatinous coating — think chia seeds. The texture of the jelly contrasts with the bite of the seeds to provide a much-beloved flavor-texture combination that'll have bubble tea fans hooked.

Another plus of using basil seeds is that they have a unique, herbaceous flavor profile – mild, and slightly floral, which will add a refreshing burst of flavor. You don't have to stop there either. Basil seeds also pair amazingly with smoothies, juices, and cocktails. So next time you're making a breakfast smoothie, add some basil seeds to mimic the bubble tea experience.