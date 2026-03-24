This Fast Food Restaurant Actually Has Weddings – Just Not In The States

It's no secret that there are an abundance of McDonald's locations around the world, and some have their own unique characteristics. In New Zealand, you can dine in an airplane; in Paris, the arches are white instead of gold, and the franchise in the Universal Orlando Resort in Florida boasts the largest PlayPlace in the world, complete with an enormous aquarium and a waterfall. And if you're looking to tie the knot at the iconic fast food chain, you can head to Hong Kong.

Wedding services at three McDonald's restaurants in Hong Kong debuted in 2011 with the "Warm and Sweet Wedding Package." For approximately $1282 (USD), couples received McDonald's branded invitations, gifts for guests, decorations, and, of course, food, as well as the option to add on upgrades like a balloon corsage, balloon wedding cake, or a pink backdrop. By 2020, at least 15 locations in the city were offering the option to exchange vows, with ceremonies up to two hours long. Since the initial launch, wedding packages expanded to tiers in other countries across Asia, with pricing as low as $373 (USD) and as high as almost $1300 (USD). Brides and grooms who want to go all out with the top package can invite up to 50 guests to join in on the special day. It also includes the bride's bouquet, balloon wedding rings, gifts, decor, and a crystal McDonald's house. To lead the wedding, there's also an emcee, and to end on a sweet note, the "cake" is crafted by stacking up the restaurant's apple pies.