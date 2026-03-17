The McDonald's Restaurant Where You Can Eat Inside A Real Airplane

Since McDonald's shifted its design from vibrant, child-friendly hues to a minimalist aesthetic of muted earth tones, some critics argue the chain is less often visited for its atmosphere or experience. But there is one location in New Zealand where the physical setting is a big part of the appeal, featuring a real World War II-era airplane where patrons can eat their Big Macs and Happy Meals.

The unique McDonald's is in the town of Taupō, one of more than 170 Maccas, as New Zealanders call the chain, in the island nation. The Douglas DC-3 aircraft is located on the restaurant property, and customers access the interior via stairs in an outdoor area. There's room for approximately 20 people at tables running along the sides of the interior. Patrons can peek at the cockpit through a glass partition and read about the aircraft's history and the pilots who flew it in displays near the cockpit area.

The twin-propeller plane's exterior has a distinctive paint scheme featuring the McDonald's branding. It rises over the parking lot, and cars are able to park under the wing.