The Common Vegetable You Should Plant Early For A Strong Summer Harvest

Of all the popular root vegetables, onions are perhaps one of the easiest to grow. Still, it doesn't mean they don't have their own required tricks to maximize your harvest, and the sooner you can get them in the ground in spring, the better.

Growing onions to harvest involves two phases: vegetative and bulbing. During the first, green shoots sprout from the soil to convert sunlight into energy. In the second phase, your plant develops the tastier root, but it still leans on those leaves to develop properly. Once the days start to lengthen and temperatures begin to rise, this triggers the plant to develop its bulb. However, there is a direct correlation between the size of the root and the number of leaves, with each shoot giving it another layer.

You want your plant to develop as many leaves as possible, to a typical maximum of around 12. Guaranteeing this is as simple as transplanting your onion seedlings once temperatures start to hover around 50 degrees Fahrenheit, but as long as there's no danger of a freeze, you should be fine. Just be sure to let them get cold when they're small, rather than large, as cool environments actually trigger full-grown plants to produce flowers. While you can still eat the root from a flowering onion without noticing any major flavor changes, seed production steals energy from the bulb, resulting in a smaller harvest.