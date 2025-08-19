Why You Should Thin Out Your Vegetable Garden, According To Martha Stewart's Gardener

If you grow your garden from seed, it's always best to plant as many as possible to guarantee the strongest crop. However, according to Ryan McCallister, Head Gardener at Martha Stewart's garden, it's not about shoving plants into every available space, but guaranteeing you have the perfect number for a great crop.

"Thinning" the vegetable garden means that, once your plants have started to grow, you remove your excess to give your remaining ones the space they need to flourish. While tightly planting seeds for everything from the easiest vegetable to grow, kale, to underrated garden vegetables like okra and chard, gives you a ton of them, they won't have the space or nutrients to reach their full size. Best-case scenario, you'll be left with a crop of undersized produce. Worst-case, your plants may simply die.

While it may seem wasteful, thinning plants guarantees a better crop and gives you plenty of materials for other activities. For root vegetables like juvenile carrots, you can always eat them after you thin your garden, as they'll still have great taste despite their size. For fruiting vegetables that haven't produced anything yet, try repurposing them into next year's compost, guaranteeing that their sacrifice improves your next planting. How you thin your vegetables depends on what you've planted, but it's always best to err on the side of caution rather than risk the well-being of your crop.