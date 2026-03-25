How Ree Drummond Creates The Perfect Texture For Enchilada Sauce

Ree Drummond, the pioneering Pioneer Woman, has a recipe or two up her sleeve that we can't help but admire. Her super creamy mashed potatoes? Divine. Her trick for super-fast grilled cheese? Brilliant. So when she tells us that she has a way to create the perfect texture for her enchilada sauce, we're taking notes. The key? A quick roux. Traditionally, a roux is made by cooking some fat and flour together before adding liquid — but Drummond sprinkles her flour directly over sautéing onions and peppers. It's quick, easy, and works like a charm.

The role the flour plays is pretty vital in creating a sauce that clings to your enchiladas rather than running off or completely soaking into the tortillas. This comes down to the starch, which forms a gel as it cooks — each little granule soaks up liquid until it pops, releasing starch into the surrounding sauce, thickening it. Just make sure you stir continuously as you add the liquid — in this case, stock. Otherwise, you might get unappetizing clumps rather than a luxuriously silky enchilada sauce. If you don't whisk constantly, you also run the risk of the flour sinking all the way to the bottom of your pan — where it will either burn or become a thick, sludgy mess. Yuck!