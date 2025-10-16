How Ree Drummond Makes Grilled Cheese Sandwiches Faster Than You Can Say 'Tomato Soup'
Sure, there are tons of tips for making the best grilled cheese to maximize its flavor, texture, and its oh-so important meltiness. But Ree Drummond has a new trick for making them even easier, letting you use many of the same ingredients and hacks you've relied on for years, but without some of the extra hassle.
An air fryer gives you the same toasty bread and melted cheese without needing to dial in the perfect pan temperature and cooking time. Simply set it to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and cook it for five to seven minutes on each side, and you're good to go. Whereas a pan only allows one side of the grilled cheese to cook at a time, the circulating hot air of an air fryer wraps the whole sandwich in heat. While you can always put a lid on your pan, this may prevent moisture evaporation, interfering with your bread's ability to develop the perfect texture. Air fryers, on the other hand, wick away that extra moisture immediately while still providing a convection oven-like effect of total heat encapsulation.
Plus, they're just more convenient! Unlike pans, air fryers maintain an exact temperature, so you can easily compensate for different cheeses, bread, and condiments for the perfect meal. Pair this with all the elements that make Drummond's go-to grilled cheese recipe taste so great, and you have an easy, no-fuss entree that needs little to no oversight while it cooks.
Ree Drummond's recipe for the best grilled cheese
More than most recipes, the ideal grilled cheese is supposed to be a celebration of how different ingredients come together to form a single, cohesive flavor. The right condiments elevate the cheese, the cheese's gooeyness complements the bread, and the bread should be firm enough to hold everything together, but soft enough to toast up properly.
When Ree Drummond gets a craving, she goes for sourdough, the best bread for a crispy grilled cheese sandwich. A sturdy crust provides structural support so your sandwich doesn't fall apart, while a fluffy interior crisps up beautifully with a bit of heat and fat. Speaking of which, Drummond is a big believer in taking the high smoke point of mayonnaise and combining it with the rich heartiness of butter to give her bread the best possible texture. Take the perfect bread, the perfect fat, and combine it with the perfect condiment, dijon mustard, and you get an exterior that almost outshines the melted cheese.
Drummond uses a simple trick for a meltier grilled cheese: both shredded and sliced cheese. Provolone may not have the most flavor, but its meltability is undeniable and perfect for hot sandwiches. Grated white cheddar provides a touch of sharpness to go with the mustard, while smoked gouda gives the whole thing an incredibly mouthwatering aroma. Put all these factors together in an air fryer, and you have the best possible grilled cheese with next to no effort!