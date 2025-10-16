How Ree Drummond Makes Grilled Cheese Sandwiches Faster Than You Can Say 'Tomato Soup'

Sure, there are tons of tips for making the best grilled cheese to maximize its flavor, texture, and its oh-so important meltiness. But Ree Drummond has a new trick for making them even easier, letting you use many of the same ingredients and hacks you've relied on for years, but without some of the extra hassle.

An air fryer gives you the same toasty bread and melted cheese without needing to dial in the perfect pan temperature and cooking time. Simply set it to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and cook it for five to seven minutes on each side, and you're good to go. Whereas a pan only allows one side of the grilled cheese to cook at a time, the circulating hot air of an air fryer wraps the whole sandwich in heat. While you can always put a lid on your pan, this may prevent moisture evaporation, interfering with your bread's ability to develop the perfect texture. Air fryers, on the other hand, wick away that extra moisture immediately while still providing a convection oven-like effect of total heat encapsulation.

Plus, they're just more convenient! Unlike pans, air fryers maintain an exact temperature, so you can easily compensate for different cheeses, bread, and condiments for the perfect meal. Pair this with all the elements that make Drummond's go-to grilled cheese recipe taste so great, and you have an easy, no-fuss entree that needs little to no oversight while it cooks.