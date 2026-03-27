5-Minute Lemon Frosting Is Just 3 Common Ingredients Away

While a canister of store-bought icing is the easiest option overall, a homemade, five-minute frosting is the best way to earn some extra acclaim from dinner guests. While some types may require precise temperatures and measurements or specific ingredients, this lemon frosting doesn't even require a whole lemon.

All you need to do is mix one part cream cheese, one part powdered sugar, and just enough lemon juice and zest to season it to your taste. The cream cheese should have enough fat and creaminess to provide the right texture and tang — though you may want to let it sit out for a bit after mixing to allow it to thicken. Be sure to use a full-fat variety that hasn't been aerated or whipped, like the kind made for spreading. It's important to use powdered, rather than cane or even granulated sugar, unless you specifically want a bit of crunch in your frosting. If you're out, the best substitute for it is simply pulsing whatever type of sugar you have until it reaches the right texture.

When it comes to the lemon, the only real rule is to not use so much zest that it interferes with your recipe's smoothness and not so much juice that it renders it watery. If you want something especially sweet, try to use Meyer lemons, as they tend to lack the acidic bite of most citrus. However, the standard Eureka or Lisbon lemons, the most common found in the U.S., are great if you're looking for a bit of extra pucker to balance out the sugar.