The Best Way To Thicken Frosting Without Adding More Sugar

When you're making frosting at home, you'll likely run into some issues every now and then. A common one is having a batch that's too runny. If your frosting is too thin, you run the risk of it affecting the final product. An ideal frosting is thick and sturdy, making it perfect for fusing layers of cake together, piping intricate patterns onto your desserts, and providing a smooth finish. Structure is the name of the game when it comes to frosting. If you want a thinner frosting, consider icing instead — there really is a difference between the two!

When it comes to tips on thickening runny frosting, one of our favorite strategies is to use cornstarch; it can bulk up your frosting without making it overly sweet in the process. A powerhouse in the kitchen, cornstarch is a thickening agent that's commonly used in sauces, soups, fruit fillings, and more. In this case, you can add some to your thin batch of frosting, stir, and check to see if it's to your preferred consistency. You want to start small here, so just about one teaspoon at a time should do the trick. Keep in mind that this is for when you're making your own frosting. In general, store-bought frosting will have the right consistency from the beginning, although you can still upgrade the canned version by whipping it up, adding flavor extracts, or adding some toasty mix-ins like nuts or coconut flakes.