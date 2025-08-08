How To 'Sniff Out' The Best Potato At The Store (Yes, Really)
If you're picky about your produce, you probably stand in the fruit and vegetable section of your grocery store and unabashedly take a deep smell of each and every item before placing it in your cart. But even the most selective buyers probably don't check to see if their potatoes also pass the smell test. And that's one mistake you don't want to make, according to Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and founder of Pinch and Swirl. As she shared with Food Republic exclusively, "A musty or sour smell is a sign that rot has set in somewhere in the batch."
While eyeing a potato is certainly appropriate — Stevens said you want to look for firm potatoes with tight, unbroken skin that have no soft spots — put your olfactory senses to use. Healthy and fresh potatoes should smell like dirt. Potatoes, after all, come from the ground, and they should still have that earthy smell in the store or at a farmers' market. The whole potato pile to smell like that; one bad potato can cause the others around it to spoil. "If they smell funky," Stevens said, "skip them."
Watch out for green spots and sprouts
Other things Marissa Stevens suggested watching out for are soft spots and green areas. "Sprouting or wrinkling usually means they're past their prime," she noted. She explained that the green tinge is caused by solanine, a chemical that forms when potatoes are exposed to too much light. Although solanine has a bitter taste and can upset your stomach, it is not harmful unless consumed in large quantities. Light also causes potatoes to sprout – as do humidity, warm temperatures, and normal aging. Sprouts contain high levels of solanine; they should be removed before cooking and eating.
Uncooked potatoes should be stored in a cool, dark, dry place away from too much direct light and the heat of your oven, stove, or dishwasher. Before cooking, you want to make sure you properly clean them – even if you don't have a scrub brush. And don't forget to store them properly after cooking. For example, the best way to store baked potatoes is to cool them uncovered within two hours of cooking before placing them in a glass or metal dish and covering them with foil or plastic. From a classic potato gratin to asado potatoes, there are many, many ways to enjoy cooking our favorite tuber — so long as you select the right ones and store them well.