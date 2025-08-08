How To 'Sniff Out' The Best Potato At The Store (Yes, Really)

If you're picky about your produce, you probably stand in the fruit and vegetable section of your grocery store and unabashedly take a deep smell of each and every item before placing it in your cart. But even the most selective buyers probably don't check to see if their potatoes also pass the smell test. And that's one mistake you don't want to make, according to Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and founder of Pinch and Swirl. As she shared with Food Republic exclusively, "A musty or sour smell is a sign that rot has set in somewhere in the batch."

While eyeing a potato is certainly appropriate — Stevens said you want to look for firm potatoes with tight, unbroken skin that have no soft spots — put your olfactory senses to use. Healthy and fresh potatoes should smell like dirt. Potatoes, after all, come from the ground, and they should still have that earthy smell in the store or at a farmers' market. The whole potato pile to smell like that; one bad potato can cause the others around it to spoil. "If they smell funky," Stevens said, "skip them."