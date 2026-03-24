The Prep Trick For The Most Flavorful Grilled Pork Loin Kebabs

The same things that make pork loin one of the worst cuts of pork to smoke also make it one of the best to grill for kebabs. It's affordable, cooks quickly, and has a great balance of chew and tenderness. But while it has a neutral flavor and a tendency to dry out on the grill, you can easily remedy this by cubing and butterflying the meat before marinating.

A marinade doesn't just add flavor, but it also evolves texture, providing insulation from your grill's radiant heat and tenderizing the meat. However, getting the flavor to quickly penetrate the center before oversaturating the exterior is tricky. For pork loin, you can get around this by slicing each cube almost in half, allowing a thin sliver of muscle to still connect both pieces. This maximizes each piece's surface area contact with the marinade, speeding up the process and preventing any part of it from becoming mushy. This is especially important if you're the type of grillmaster to use tons of acid in your marinade, a flavorful choice that can sometimes overly tenderize proteins.

Once you're ready to make the kebabs, simply skewer your pieces through the flaps, and each should cook as if they were still one, connected whole. If you like particularly large chunks, use two skewers, one running through each side, to prevent the flaps from opening up and possibly burning as they cook.