The Right Way To Reheat Five Guys Fries, According To One Of The Owners

There are many things that set Five Guys apart, and while it's more expensive than other fast-food chains, it makes up for this with its fries. They're made using fresh, Idaho potatoes, fried in 100% peanut oil for a unique flavor, and modeled after the iconic Ocean City Thrasher fries, being blanched and then fried for a pillowy interior and crispy exterior. But it's not just the taste that makes the fries special; it's the portion size too. Five Guys' store policy is to intentionally add an extra scoop to the bag, giving customers bang for their buck. But if you ever find yourself with too many fries and end up with leftovers, Five Guys CEO Chad Murrell revealed that the oven is the best method to reheat them.

In the brand's FAQ, Murrell's technique was revealed: "[J]ust pop them in a 350-degree oven for about 10 [to] 15 minutes. Also, give those leftover fries a try as hash browns, home fries, or even as the filling in an omelet." The oven makes sense to reheat fries as its dry, high-heat treats the sogginess from when fries have been sitting out for too long. On top of that, residual oil left on the fries gets hot, restoring their signature crispy texture.

To make sure your fries heat evenly, make sure to bake them in a single layer and flip them halfway through. To prevent them from getting soggy again, we recommend using a cooling rack to let them rest once they're out of the oven.