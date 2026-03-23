The Right Way To Reheat Five Guys Fries, According To One Of The Owners
There are many things that set Five Guys apart, and while it's more expensive than other fast-food chains, it makes up for this with its fries. They're made using fresh, Idaho potatoes, fried in 100% peanut oil for a unique flavor, and modeled after the iconic Ocean City Thrasher fries, being blanched and then fried for a pillowy interior and crispy exterior. But it's not just the taste that makes the fries special; it's the portion size too. Five Guys' store policy is to intentionally add an extra scoop to the bag, giving customers bang for their buck. But if you ever find yourself with too many fries and end up with leftovers, Five Guys CEO Chad Murrell revealed that the oven is the best method to reheat them.
In the brand's FAQ, Murrell's technique was revealed: "[J]ust pop them in a 350-degree oven for about 10 [to] 15 minutes. Also, give those leftover fries a try as hash browns, home fries, or even as the filling in an omelet." The oven makes sense to reheat fries as its dry, high-heat treats the sogginess from when fries have been sitting out for too long. On top of that, residual oil left on the fries gets hot, restoring their signature crispy texture.
To make sure your fries heat evenly, make sure to bake them in a single layer and flip them halfway through. To prevent them from getting soggy again, we recommend using a cooling rack to let them rest once they're out of the oven.
Other ways you can reheat your Five Guys fries
The oven is a reliable way to revitalise your fries and restore them to crispy perfection. There's also many other ways you can reheat your fries, but before getting into that let's unpack what you shouldn't do: putting them in the microwave. The microwave is one of the kitchen's most efficient tools, and it's great for reheating certain foods like soup or rice. However, there are some foods that should never be heated in the microwave, and fries strictly fall under this category. See, the microwave heats food by heating the water molecules inside. If your goal is crispy fries, the steam produced will make this near-impossible.
On the other end of the spectrum, for even crispier fries, skip the oven and re-fry them. This method works well for Five Guys fries, as they're thicker than your standard skinny french fry, so they can handle a little extra oil. If you're going for the authentic Five Guys taste, use refined peanut oil, but any high-smoke-point neutral oil will work. If you're short on oil, you can also fry them in your skillet. Once done, let the fries rest on a paper-lined tray or plate to absorb any excess oil.
If you're short on time, there's no better option than the air fryer. The air fryer works in the same way as the oven by circulating hot air, but it's generally considered that it produces crispier results as the fan is much more intense. Set it to around 350 degrees Fahrenheit, and leave your fries for around five minutes, or until they reach your desired crispiness.