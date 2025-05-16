The Simple Mistake You're Probably Making When Reheating Fries
It's a tale as old as time: you've got all those delicious leftover fries, but when you go to reheat them, they come out soggy, overcooked, or generally unappetizing. There's got to be a better way, right? Well, yes, there is, and it comes from solving the simple mistake of overcrowding. According to John Politte, chef, founder, and host of "It's Only Food," the easiest way to ensure fries are as crispy and flavorful as the day they were made is to be deliberate in how you place them during the reheating process.
"For optimal results, aim for a single layer of fries in the pan, with enough space between them to allow hot air to circulate," the expert told Food Republic. "A good fry-to-pan ratio is about three to five fries per square inch of the pan's surface area, depending on the size of the fries." Overcrowding your leftover french fries can cause them to release stream, rather than become crispy and crunchy. Politte explained, "When too many fries are in the pan, the moisture released can't escape, leading to a soggier texture." He also emphasized the importance flipping your fries halfway through the reheating process, thereby ensuring that the effects are evenly distributed and consistent — after all, there's nothing worse than a fry that's crispy on one side and soggy on the other.
Different methods for reheating fries
There are multiple different cooking methods for reheating fries, and according to John Politte, all of them are "[Generally] better than microwaving, which can leave fries soggy." Everyone knows you can reheat french fries in the air fryer, and while curly fries won't reheat well in the skillet, other kinds surely will. But the possibilities don't just end there.
Also up for the task are kitchen tools like the oven, broiler, toaster oven, cast-iron pan, and even your at-home sous vide machine. The expert shared that a cast-iron is "[perfect] for reheating while achieving a great sear and texture," while the broiler allows for a quick, crispy finish — though it can be more temperamental. "Watch closely to prevent burning," he warned. If you want to experiment with the sous vide, it will take a little more time, but it could be worth the wait. Politte advised, "Heat [the] fries in a bag [via] a water bath at 140 [degrees Fahrenheit] for 30 minutes, then quickly fry or air fry to crisp."
If you're reheating in the pan, don't be afraid to use oil. The expert explained that this ingredient addition "can help restore their crispness and flavor," though it comes with the risk of making a common mistake when cooking with oil: not using the right smoke point. Canola oil, vegetable oil, and even peanut oil are good options with high smoke points, according to Politte. Once again, spread the fries in a single layer in the pan to allow them to absorb the oil, then make sure to drain them on a paper towel before digging in.