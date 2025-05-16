The Simple Mistake You're Probably Making When Reheating Fries

It's a tale as old as time: you've got all those delicious leftover fries, but when you go to reheat them, they come out soggy, overcooked, or generally unappetizing. There's got to be a better way, right? Well, yes, there is, and it comes from solving the simple mistake of overcrowding. According to John Politte, chef, founder, and host of "It's Only Food," the easiest way to ensure fries are as crispy and flavorful as the day they were made is to be deliberate in how you place them during the reheating process.

"For optimal results, aim for a single layer of fries in the pan, with enough space between them to allow hot air to circulate," the expert told Food Republic. "A good fry-to-pan ratio is about three to five fries per square inch of the pan's surface area, depending on the size of the fries." Overcrowding your leftover french fries can cause them to release stream, rather than become crispy and crunchy. Politte explained, "When too many fries are in the pan, the moisture released can't escape, leading to a soggier texture." He also emphasized the importance flipping your fries halfway through the reheating process, thereby ensuring that the effects are evenly distributed and consistent — after all, there's nothing worse than a fry that's crispy on one side and soggy on the other.