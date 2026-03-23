This 1970s Potluck Meal Stretched Pantry Staples

Potlucks were popular gatherings in the 1970s, bringing folks together to share favorite dishes, with the various offerings combining to form a motley but nonetheless full meal. The advent of the Crock-Pot during that decade — an appliance many '70s kitchens had — made slow-cooker dishes a popular feature at the communal feasts, as one could prepare, transport, and rewarm food all in one convenient appliance.

One creation called calico beans — also known by names like cowboy beans, Roosevelt beans, and hobo beans — became a favorite potluck dish, being both incredibly flavorful and easy to make. Some dishes will go untouched at a potluck, but this wasn't one of them. The simple compilation made great use of items most household kitchens had, so a trip to the store generally wasn't necessary to throw it together — just a quick visit to the pantry and a little prep, and the components could be tossed into the Crock-Pot (or placed on the stove or in the oven).

The "calico" portion of the recipe's name derives from the multicolored look of the various beans. Whatever name you call the dish, the basic elements are consistent: ground beef, bacon, chopped onion, sweetening components like brown sugar, and multiple types of canned beans (oft-used legumes include butter beans, kidney beans, navy beans, lima beans, and pre-flavored products like pork and beans and baked beans). Mustard (dry or in condiment form) and ketchup generally show up in the mix, with ingredients varying among different recipes. The final product is a saucy, hearty, meat-forward dish that tends to get devoured at a party.