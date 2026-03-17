11 Can't-Miss Passover Desserts At The Grocery Store

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Celebrated for thousands of years, Passover is one of the holiest holidays in the Jewish calendar. It commemorates the Israelites' exodus from enslavement in Egypt, and food plays a huge role in its observance. The first night of Passover involves a ceremonial 15-step meal, the Seder, and for the rest of Passover, it is prohibited to eat chametz — leavened products made using wheat, barley, rye, oats, or spelt that have been allowed to ferment and rise — to remember the Israelites' hasty departure from Egypt, when there was no time to wait for their bread to rise. In some Jewish traditions, rice is also banned during Passover because of its similarities to grain.

When it comes to Passover desserts, look for treats that are either flourless or use a Passover-approved flour substitute. Whether you're shopping for ice cream or sea salt, a kosher item will have a "U" inside a circle, while a "P" next to this symbol shows that it is also certified for the holiday. Fortunately, Walmart makes finding Passover-friendly treats easy. It carries iconic brands like Manischewitz, Lieber's, and Hadar, which reliably offer a variety of kosher for Passover desserts to satisfy every sweet tooth craving.