11 Can't-Miss Passover Desserts At The Grocery Store
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Celebrated for thousands of years, Passover is one of the holiest holidays in the Jewish calendar. It commemorates the Israelites' exodus from enslavement in Egypt, and food plays a huge role in its observance. The first night of Passover involves a ceremonial 15-step meal, the Seder, and for the rest of Passover, it is prohibited to eat chametz — leavened products made using wheat, barley, rye, oats, or spelt that have been allowed to ferment and rise — to remember the Israelites' hasty departure from Egypt, when there was no time to wait for their bread to rise. In some Jewish traditions, rice is also banned during Passover because of its similarities to grain.
When it comes to Passover desserts, look for treats that are either flourless or use a Passover-approved flour substitute. Whether you're shopping for ice cream or sea salt, a kosher item will have a "U" inside a circle, while a "P" next to this symbol shows that it is also certified for the holiday. Fortunately, Walmart makes finding Passover-friendly treats easy. It carries iconic brands like Manischewitz, Lieber's, and Hadar, which reliably offer a variety of kosher for Passover desserts to satisfy every sweet tooth craving.
Elevate your dessert with the sweet taste of charoset
Charoset is a sweet, thick paste of fruits, nuts, and spices that symbolizes the mortar used by enslaved Israelites. Paired with bitter herbs (maror) during the Seder, it also represents slavery's bitterness and the sweetness of freedom. Outside of the Seder, it is a versatile treat — try using it as a sweet topping for matzo with a bit of honey, or spoon it over your favorite kosher-for-Passover ice cream. You can buy Kinneret Dates Charoset, a date and walnut spread, at Walmart for $9.99.
Enjoy chocolate cereal for breakfast or dessert
While most cereals are strictly off-limits during Passover, Gefen's Crispy-O's Cocoa-Flavored Cereal, priced at $13.99 for a two-pack, is a delicious chocolate-flavored substitute that works just as well for dessert as it does for breakfast. Enjoy it with warm milk, pair it with fruits and honey, or try tossing the crispy rings with melted Passover-approved chocolate and sea salt to create a crunchy "bark."
Macaroons offer a dense, chewy holiday classic
Passover macaroons (not to be confused with macarons, their French counterpart) are a classic treat typically made with shredded coconut, egg whites, and sugar. Dense and chewy in texture, the $12.79 Glicks Almond Macaroons elevate the classic with rich almond flavor.
Upgrade your dessert platter with chocolate fudge biscotti
Biscotti, also known as mandelbrot — which is Yiddish for "almond bread" — has become a staple Passover treat since it can easily be made without flour. The $9.99 Hadar Chocolate Fudge Biscotti elevates the classic by adding rich, gooey chocolate fudge that creates the ultimate contrast of soft and crunchy textures.
The whole family will love these frosted animal cookies
If your kids (or you) are craving an adorable treat this Passover, look no further than the $19.95 Lieber's Frosted Animal Cookies. Available in both chocolate and vanilla varieties and coated with sprinkles, these crunchy cookies are guaranteed to be a crowd-pleaser.
Marble cookies are a must-have
Marble cake is a German-Jewish classic, and you can enjoy these flavors during Passover with the $17.95 Lieber's Marble Cookies. With the familiar dark and light swirl, these cookies look just as good as they taste.
Have fun with these confetti cookies
Passover is a time for remembrance, but it is also a time for celebration. Lieber's Confetti Cookies, available for $17.95, perfectly capture the festive spirit with their colorful spots and playful design.
Bake these delicious blueberry muffins
Most traditional pastries are off the table during Passover, but the $13.99 Manischewitz Blueberry Muffin Mix is as close to the real thing as it gets. Made with ground matzo meal and potato starch, these muffins come together easily and turn out perfectly every time.
Forget about giving up chocolate chip cookies during Passover
We get it — buttery chocolate chip cookies are hard to give up. Luckily, you won't have to worry about that with the $12.99 Manischewitz Chocolate Chip Cookies, which swap flour for matzo meal and potato starch.
Indulge in the delicious flavors of these mini fruit slices
Kosher fruit jelly slices are a Passover staple, and Oneg offers mini-versions for $18.95. Featuring candies in shades of red, green, orange, and yellow, these chewy treats will brighten up any snack table.
You can still enjoy brownies with this special mix
Traditionally, most brownie recipes rely on flour for structure. Luckily, the $14.69 Gefen Brownie Cake Mix simplifies things with a flourless formula that uses potato starch to deliver a rich, indulgent texture.