Is Ice Cream Kosher?

The rules that define kosher dietary customs (called kashrut) are complex, and they differ among various Jewish denominations and ethnic groups. While not all Jews keep kosher, approximately 22% of American Jews and 63% in Israel adhere to one or more aspects in their homes (per Pew Research). Albeit an oversimplification, kosher traditions can be broken down into four main tenets: Not eating forbidden foods such as pork or shellfish; not mixing meat with dairy in the same meal; observing a waiting period between eating meat and dairy; and only consuming foods that have been kosher certified.

Although it may seem restrictive, there's plenty of leeway for those following a kosher diet to enjoy a wide range of nutritious and delicious foods. This leads to an all-important question ... Can observant Jews eat ice cream? Yes, indeed, one can absolutely have ice cream while keeping kosher. Ice cream is not considered "treif," a Yiddish word designating non-kosher, prohibited foods. A deeper dive into whether the frozen treat is kosher or not, however, is more complicated.

Take for example rocky road ice cream, which is made from a blend of chocolate ice cream, nuts, and marshmallows. When you look at what marshmallows are actually made of, one of the ingredients is gelatin, which is made from pigs and cows. So even though this ice cream flavor may have otherwise kashrut ingredients, the fact that it also contains a somewhat hidden pork product makes it not kosher.