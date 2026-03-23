Avoid This Aldi Bakery Item Unless You Like The Taste Of Cardboard

Aldi has a lot of hits, but it's not without its misses, either. After all, there's a reason why this guide includes some of the worst foods at Aldi, and we have a list of the things you should never buy from the German discount grocer. Customers gather on the Internet to complain about its ranch dressing, Clancy's Doritos knock-off, and its cream cheese. But there is one item that Aldi sells that comes from its bakery, and it has received reviews that liken it to the taste of cardboard: It's the L'oven Fresh Pre-Sliced Bagel Skinnys. "They taste like cardboard in the worst way," someone exclaimed on Reddit.

These flat-as-a-pancake (and maybe flatter than most pancakes) bagels, which come in two flavors, plain and everything, and sell for $2.99 a package. One shopper on an r/Aldi thread called them so flavorless, they can't taste the difference between the two different types. Another customer on a different r/Aldi thread opined that even in the skinny bagel universe (including name brands, like Thomas'), "they're pretty awful."

What's worse, shoppers on yet a third Aldi Reddit thread also complained that because of how flat they are, they rarely split in half cleanly, even with the pre-cut slice. So you end up with not only two very thin, flavorless slices of bread, but they are often uneven, and in the worst cases, ripped.