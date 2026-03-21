The 1992 Pepsi Contest That Caused Chaos And Death Over The Number 349

Sure, Pepsi's decades-long rivalry with Coca-Cola is notorious, but the brand has also built a reputation for launching some of the most outrageous marketing contests in advertising history — and they don't always go to plan. The most infamous example is perhaps the 1992 "Number Fever" scandal, a controversy so severe that it makes even PepsiCo's most massive recalls and legal battles — such as the 2025 price-discrimination lawsuit — seem minor in comparison.

Also known as the 349 incident, the Number Fever contest was a lucrative marketing campaign that took place in the Philippines. The competition was a massive hit, and nearly half of the country participated. The premise of the contest was simple: Participants would match a three-digit number on the inside of their bottle caps with the winning number announced on TV each day. Everything was going smoothly until a single computer glitch changed everything. The error led to 800,000 bottle caps being printed with 349, the grand prize-winning number. The prize was a whopping 1 million pesos, which was about $40,000 at the time (or roughly $94,600 in 2026, when adjusted for inflation).

When people went to collect their prize and realized that they, along with hundreds of thousands of others, had supposedly won, public outrage erupted. Pepsi's response did little to calm the situation. The company initially attempted to change the winning number, but by then the damage had already been done. What began as protests and boycotts quickly escalated into violence. Executives were threatened, warehouses were set on fire, trucks were bombed, and grenades were thrown into company offices. In the chaos that ensued, five people tragically lost their lives.