Massive PepsiCo Recalls That Swept Across The US

In addition to being a leading producer of soft drinks around the world, PepsiCo's stable of brands has expanded over the years to include a wide array of beverages, snacks, and other food stuffs. From electrolyte-filled Gatorade, to ready-to-drink Starbucks Frappuccinos, and even frozen breakfast foods, the immense scale and diversity brings with it ample opportunities for production to go awry or for it to face unfortunate circumstances that have led to nation-sweeping recalls.

Though every decision to pull goods off store shelves may not stem from a considerable threat to the public, each recall is taken seriously as PepsiCo brands have a record of responding out of an abundance of caution. Over the years, allergy risks, bacterial contamination concerns, and even a threat of poison have stirred manufacturers to nix chips by the caseload and dispose of enough soda to fill a small fleet worth of tanker trucks. Read on to uncover how even the slightest suspicion of a misstep on the production line is enough to begin again from scratch.