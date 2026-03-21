The Fast Food Fish Sandwich You Shouldn't Overlook, According To Customers

If you're hankering for a fish sandwich, restaurant versions definitely taste the best. But where should you go to satisfy your cravings? From batter-dipped fast food to wild-caught, various options are available, but there's one customers say you shouldn't overlook: the Whatacatch Sandwich at Whataburger. "[It's] perfection on a bun," one Redditor stated. "I don't know how I'll survive if I ever move to a state without Whataburger." A Facebook poster said, "It was good, it was hot, it was tasty, and it is a lot of food. That is a big piece of fish."

Ranked as one of the best fast-food fish sandwiches out there, the Whatacatch is comprised of wild-caught Alaskan pollock breaded in seasoned panko crumbs and topped with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce. The standard bun can be upgraded to a brioche bun for no extra charge, and the sandwich can be further customized with added cheese, toppings, and a variety of sauces.

The biggest problem for avid Whatacatch fans is that the sandwich and its companion menu item, Whatacatch Dinner (which serves up two fish fillets, sans bun, with tartar sauce, french fries, and a drink — à la British fish and chips), are only available once per year, during Lent. This drives up consumer demand for fish, making it an ideal time for a chain like Whataburger to roll out seafood offerings it doesn't normally have. "My wife and I split the platter and a burger the other day. I was really impressed that I was eating fast food fish," one Redditor replied, praising both platter and sarnie.