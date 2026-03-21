The Costco Shopping Habit That's A Complete Waste Of Time

Costco devotees go to the warehouse club retailer for its bulk sales savings, quality, and selection, which they believe make the membership fee worth it. They can benefit even more by knowing useful information like the perks you may not realize come with membership, or bakery section tips and hacks. But a shopping habit that isn't worth the time or effort is rummaging through products on the shelves in order to snag one from the back, out of the belief that it's newer and fresher.

We've all likely had the experience of realizing some item we grabbed while grocery shopping was nearly expired or even past the expiration date. So, it's not unreasonable to search behind the front products for newer ones that are often put in the back to get the older ones sold first. But the items in cases on Costco's racks are usually all from the same group with identical expiration dates. Additionally, stock sells quickly at the chain's stores, so anything out on the shelves probably hasn't been there for very long anyway.

Some self-identified Costco employees complained about this practice in a Reddit thread about annoying customer behavior, with one writing that he'd even seen someone looking in the back of the gift cards to find a "fresh" one. In addition to not being necessary, when shoppers do this, it can create disarray not only on the shelf but on the floor around it, which can be a safety risk. Workers then have to put everything back in order.