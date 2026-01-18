8 Costco Bakery Tips And Hacks Everyone Should Know

Costco items are famous not only for their quantity in a package but also for their size. Finishing a full-size container of muffins or croissants before they go stale can be a challenge, but you still want to be able to enjoy the bulk pricing. Many Costco shoppers on Costco forums recommend buying the large container of baked goods and freezing anything you might not use within the week. If you purchase a pack of eight of Costco's famous blueberry muffins, try slicing them into quarters and popping them into freezer bags so you can enjoy them for weeks to come. If you have leftover cupcakes, freeze them to celebrate later.

Users have freezing recommendations for almost every product available at Costco, but these tips are especially helpful for the sweet treats that you don't want to go to waste. If your family has something to celebrate but won't eat an entire cheesecake in one sitting, use Costco's handy score marks that come on cakes, portion the cake into slices, and freeze whatever is left over. You can also easily freeze Costco croissants, which heat up well in the air fryer and taste fresh-baked after just a few minutes. This tip is especially helpful for when Costco has two-for-one deals on baked goods, so you can score the low prices while knowing you won't be wasting any food.