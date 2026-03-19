Save Your Olive Oil And Season Your Cast Iron With This Budget Option Instead

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A cast iron is a great thing to have as part of your kitchen arsenal. It's got exceptional heat retention, is non-stick, and its durability means that it can last you and your family for generations. But unlike your non-stick or stainless steel pans, a cast iron requires a little love and care before you can enjoy its long list of benefits. Whether you've found it in the thrift shop or brought it brand new, it needs to be seasoned. The common choice of seasoning is olive oil or vegetable oil, but if you're on a budget, Crisco is an excellent alternative.

For those unfamiliar with what seasoning is, we're talking about the protective non-stick coating formed by baking a layer of oil into the pan. This serves two important purposes. Firstly, it fills the pores of the iron, so food won't stick to the pan. Secondly, as iron is incredibly prone to rusting, seasoning protects the pan by creating a hydrophobic layer.

Crisco is a great choice for seasoning as it's a vegetable shortening (hydrogenated fats). It's primarily made from soybean oil, palm oil, and hydrogenated palm oil, so it's already got all the elements needed to be a perfect seasoning. On top of that, it's super cost-effective, and a 16-ounce jar of Crisco will only set you back $4, as well as having all your seasoning, baking, and frying needs covered for months.