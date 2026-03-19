Save Your Olive Oil And Season Your Cast Iron With This Budget Option Instead
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A cast iron is a great thing to have as part of your kitchen arsenal. It's got exceptional heat retention, is non-stick, and its durability means that it can last you and your family for generations. But unlike your non-stick or stainless steel pans, a cast iron requires a little love and care before you can enjoy its long list of benefits. Whether you've found it in the thrift shop or brought it brand new, it needs to be seasoned. The common choice of seasoning is olive oil or vegetable oil, but if you're on a budget, Crisco is an excellent alternative.
For those unfamiliar with what seasoning is, we're talking about the protective non-stick coating formed by baking a layer of oil into the pan. This serves two important purposes. Firstly, it fills the pores of the iron, so food won't stick to the pan. Secondly, as iron is incredibly prone to rusting, seasoning protects the pan by creating a hydrophobic layer.
Crisco is a great choice for seasoning as it's a vegetable shortening (hydrogenated fats). It's primarily made from soybean oil, palm oil, and hydrogenated palm oil, so it's already got all the elements needed to be a perfect seasoning. On top of that, it's super cost-effective, and a 16-ounce jar of Crisco will only set you back $4, as well as having all your seasoning, baking, and frying needs covered for months.
How and when to apply your Crisco seasoning
Whether you're using Crisco or the widely praised grapeseed oil, seasoning your cast iron pan is super simple ... provided you stick to the rules. Before seasoning, your pan should be completely dry. If wet, you're going to need more than just a cloth, as even the tiniest water molecules can seep into the pan's pores. We recommend placing your pan on the stove, turning on a low heat, and leaving it there for a few minutes. Eventually, even the most stubborn water particles will evaporate. This will also leave the pan warm, which will help the solid Crisco melt.
Coat your entire pan in a thin layer of oil, then place your cookware upside down in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit and bake it for an hour. Once you've done your first full oven season, your pan shouldn't need another one for a few months. You'll know it's time for another one when it starts to lose its luster, which is an indicator that its patina (the shiny, baked-on layer of oil) is starting to fade.
If you're using your cast iron daily, it's good practice to dry your pan on the stove and reapply a small layer of oil to keep the seasoning layer well-maintained. One of our favorite cast iron cooking hacks is using naturally fatty foods, like bacon or butter, to reinforce the seasoning. Keep an eye on highly acidic foods, like long-simmered tomato sauces or wine-based reductions, as these can break down your seasonings. For the same reason, avoid using harsh chemical cleaners or metal scourers on your cast iron.