How To Add A Full Sensory Experience To Your Kitchen
A carefully curated atmosphere is part of what makes steakhouse dining so expensive, but Susan Serra, kitchen designer and president of Susan Serra Associates Inc., says you can recreate this same appeal in your own home. By cultivating an environment that's appealing to all five senses, you elevate your meal, home, and cooking into a true experience.
"Creating a full sensory experience in the kitchen requires that form and function are equal players in the kitchen design," says Serra. There are plenty of beautiful yet meaningful kitchen design choices that don't sacrifice function. A tiled kitchen backsplash adds texture while still being easy to clean, while veined marble and greenery can provide splashes of color to a sterile-looking space. Serra says that "food is the primary sensory experience in the kitchen" but, when you're not cooking, you can keep the air fresh and vibrant with thriving indoor herbs, candles, or incense.
Since kitchens rely on hard surfaces, from floors to countertops, sound tends to echo harshly. "Thoughtfully include soft furnishings in the kitchen to absorb sound – a kitchen rug, a kitchen settee or sofa as a banquette with pillows, and window treatments," Serra suggests. The perfect kitchen is more than just decorations and function, but developing a carefully curated sensory experience doesn't have to be a time- or money-consuming effort. Enhancing your workspace is easy and makes cooking easier and far more enjoyable.
Efficient ways to create a full sensory kitchen experience
While some tricks, like painting cabinets or leaving out potpourri, may address a single sense effectively, there are many ways to uplift more than one sense at the same time. This approach keeps costs low and maximizes your space — an especially useful strategy for those on a budget or working with a smaller kitchen.
"To add the combination of visual, sound-softening and a soft touch, add a kitchen rug and other soft furnishings such as thick cushions on chairs," Susan Serra suggests. Rugs are great at absorbing sound, but they also give you a supple standing surface. Incorporating seat cushions allows you to personalize your space with varied colors and textures, which simultaneously dampens noise and elevates the dining experience. Runners on tables, place mats on counters, and even hanging towels contribute to the same effect, all while reflecting your unique style.
When it comes to sight, taste, and smell, nothing beats a classic bowl of fruit. However, don't be afraid to experiment with small textured bowls of nuts or a decorative glass dome for pastries for a bit of extra flair and snacking. These are especially great choices because they're easy to move, giving you flexibility in your space, and they come in enough variety of appearances and prices that you should be able to find something to suit your needs.