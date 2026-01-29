How To Add A Full Sensory Experience To Your Kitchen

A carefully curated atmosphere is part of what makes steakhouse dining so expensive, but Susan Serra, kitchen designer and president of Susan Serra Associates Inc., says you can recreate this same appeal in your own home. By cultivating an environment that's appealing to all five senses, you elevate your meal, home, and cooking into a true experience.

"Creating a full sensory experience in the kitchen requires that form and function are equal players in the kitchen design," says Serra. There are plenty of beautiful yet meaningful kitchen design choices that don't sacrifice function. A tiled kitchen backsplash adds texture while still being easy to clean, while veined marble and greenery can provide splashes of color to a sterile-looking space. Serra says that "food is the primary sensory experience in the kitchen" but, when you're not cooking, you can keep the air fresh and vibrant with thriving indoor herbs, candles, or incense.

Since kitchens rely on hard surfaces, from floors to countertops, sound tends to echo harshly. "Thoughtfully include soft furnishings in the kitchen to absorb sound – a kitchen rug, a kitchen settee or sofa as a banquette with pillows, and window treatments," Serra suggests. The perfect kitchen is more than just decorations and function, but developing a carefully curated sensory experience doesn't have to be a time- or money-consuming effort. Enhancing your workspace is easy and makes cooking easier and far more enjoyable.