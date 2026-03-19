4 Major Pizza Chains From Michigan

While the New York City versus Chicago pizza rivalry often steals the spotlight, America is home to another savory staple powerhouse: Michigan. A passion for this iconic dish runs deep in the Great Lakes State, a fondness evinced both through its own unique Detroit-style type of pizza as well as the birthplace of several noted chains. Modern giants like Domino's, Little Caesars, and others all call Michigan home, with histories that trace back decades.

The northern state prominently contributed to this category of cuisine, helping standardize recipes and delivery nationwide. No one is sure why Michigan proved such a successful origin for these corporations. Some cite the automotive industry's influence, which aided in constructing successful businesses. Others credit the state's culture of innovation.

Regardless, it's clear Michigan pizza makers know their way around a pie — all while scaling sales, too. So as large chains like Domino's accelerate growth globally, dig into the full array of offerings from the Great Lakes State.